Legendary Rock Keyboardist Dead At 75

Legendary rock keyboardist of the group the Kinks, John Gosling, has sadly passed away at the age of 75. The band’s most successful song, ‘Lola’, included John Gosling. His music has entertained the world for decades.

The Kinks put out the following statement on Gosling’s passing, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family.”

The post was made on August 5th, as mainstream outlets have been seemingly uninterested in covering the death of this legendary musician.

Dave Davies, lead guitarist for the Kinks, said the following of Gosling’s passing, “I’m dismayed deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing… He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man.”

Drummer Mick Avroy said the following in a tribute post, “Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour… Which made him a popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him.”

Gosling retired in 2008. May he rest in peace. We thank him for his years of entertaining us with great music!