Lindsay Lohan Flaunts Baby Bump in Stylish Knit Dress

Mommy-to-be Lindsay Lohan is showing off her pregnancy style on Instagram as she expects her first child.

During a recent stay at The New York EDITION, the Mean Girls actress posed for a quick mirror selfie in a green and white maxi dress perfect for spring. In the picture, which she shared on her Instagram story, Lohan’s baby bump can be seen sticking out under the loose-fitting garment. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of comfy shoes and some simple gold accessories.

Videos by Rare

Motherhood Looks Good on Lindsay Lohan

@lindsaylohan/Instagram

Lindsay Lohan, 36, is currently married to Bader Shammas, also 36, with whom she is expecting her baby. The celebrity has been dating the financier since 2020, according to People. The pair tied the knot in 2022 and currently reside in Dubai.

The Falling for Christmas actress announced her pregnancy in March with a cute Instagram post that pictured a white onesie with the words “Coming Soon…” printed on it. She captioned the post, “We are blessed and excited!”

Other celebs congratulated Lohan in the comments, including Paris Hilton.

“Congratulations love! So happy for you,” wrote the heiress, “Welcome to the Mommy Club!”

Earlier this month, the Freaky Friday actress was surrounded by loved ones at her baby shower. Guests included her brother Dakota Lohan and sister Aliana Lohan. The star’s mom, Dina Lohan, was also there to celebrate her daughter.

The proud grandma-to-be told Entertainment Tonight, “What a beautiful baby shower we gave my sweet angel Lindsay this weekend, surrounded by family and friends, filled with the utmost joy and love. We are blessed and over the moon in anticipation for our baby miracle to arrive.”

A source also revealed to the outlet that Lindsay Lohan would have to push back her next film.

“Production on Lindsay Lohan’s next Christmas movie for Netflix has been delayed because of her pregnancy,” the source claimed.