Lionel Richie Reveals Why He Will Never Get Plastic Surgery

Lionel Richie prefers the natural look.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, the Dancing on the Ceiling singer explained why the permanent effects of plastic surgery aren’t for him.

“After that, you can’t go naturally, you’re staying right there,” he stated. “You try and go back to reset, and you can’t.” He added that the idea of botched surgeries worried him. “That s*** goes wrong!” he said.

He also cited a deeper reason for abstaining from cosmetic surgery.

“God might not recognize me, so I want to make sure he knows me,” said Richie, 73.

Lionel Richie Spills His Secrets to Graceful Aging

Lionel Richie in 1983. Lester Cohen/Getty Images.

So, how does Lionel Richie keep up his good looks? The musician listed some of his best self-care tips at the Hollywood Beauty Awards. “Water, sleep, and sweat, not too much red meat,” he said. “I know it’s real boring.”

Another activity Richie engages in for health purposes? Sex. “It’s good for your heart,” explained the singer.

Lionel Richie recently performed two hit songs at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert last Sunday. Fans took to Twitter to comment on the star’s appearance, mostly focusing on how well he’s aged. “How is Lionel 73, he looks so young?” wrote one user.

Unfortunately, other fans insisted that the singer’s voice hasn’t aged as well as his face. One tweet read, “OK, is it just me or has Lionel Richie lost the ability to sing? He doesn’t sound like himself at all.”

Another user wrote, “Hello, Met Police, I’d like to report a murderer. Yes, his name is Lionel Richie and the victim is his own song.”

Despite complaints, the royal family seemed to enjoy Richie’s performance. King Charles was even seen dancing to the music!

Lionel Richie is currently dating model Lisa Parigi. He has three children from previous marriages: Nicole Richie (41), Miles Brockman Richie (28), and Sofia Richie (24).