Longtime ‘Today’ Show Anchor Announces His Exit After 28 Years

Today is starting the new year behind the 8-ball amid news that a longtime stagehand is leaving the show. Sal Cacciato, after 14 years with Today, is moving on to a job in props, the show makers wrote in a tweet.

“We’ll miss you, Sal. Congrats on your new adventure,” read a post on the show’s Twitter account.

The makers of Today have publicly thanked Sal Cacciato in the past.

In December 2014, the show said on its website that “stagehand and aspiring actor/singer” Sal Cacciato was “ably assisted by Regis Philbin in the final production of Cabaret involving Today show crew and staff.

Turmoil at the Today Show?

We'll miss you, Sal. Congrats on your new adventure. pic.twitter.com/l7oLOIghvs — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 2, 2023

Four months ago, Savannah Guthrie was off the show for a week, leaving Hoda Kotb to take on the morning show herself. The break came amid several rumors circulating in regard to the morning anchors’ relationship. Many believe there is an on-set feud between Kotb and Guthrie, with several saying the women can’t stand each other.

Not to worry, Today fans. Apparently, Guthrie was just spending some additional time with her family during the holiday break. Two days after Christmas, the show’s creators posted a happy birthday message to Guthrie on Twitter.

“Today we celebrate you @savannahguthrie!! Well… today and every day! Happy Birthday darlin!” Hoda wrote.

The following day, Guthrie retweeted the post with a series of hearts.

Meanwhile, Today is solemnly working through its reflections on members of the show’s family who left before this year.

The show’s website continues to publish a series of tribute pieces to former team member Barbara Walters, who died shortly before the new year.

Also of concern is Al Roker, who faced a tough health battle over the holidays.