Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s Daughter, Models in a Revealing See-Through Catsuit

Like mother, like daughter! Lourdes Leon seems to have inherited both Madonna‘s musical talent and undeniable sex appeal in a new photoshoot.

Leon was featured in a W Magazine spread highlighting musicians from New York label Chemical X Records, which the 26-year-old co-founded, according to the New York Post. Under the name Lolahol, she collaborates with fellow artists Eartheater, Ish Couture, Sammy, and Kiri in creating what the story calls “the next generation of NYC dance music.”

The model shared images from the photo session to her Instagram, showing off her body in a sheer catsuit by Puppets and Puppets. “CHEMICAL X FEATURE IN W MAG,” the musician wrote in the caption. “SO PROUD TO BE APART OF THIS FAM.”

Videos by Rare

Leon also posted a carousel of slightly steamier outtakes, including a risqué pic of her on all fours on top of a billiards table and a video of her slowly lowering herself into a prostrate position on the ground.

Lourdes Leon, aka Lolahol, Wears Daring Bodysuit

According to the W Magazine article, Chemical X does things a little differently than other music labels, operating more like a close-knit community of friends. The members share a unique personal connection strengthened by in-person interaction.

“It’s a lot of hanging out, ranting about our personal lives, and that feeds into the creation,” Lourdes Leon said of the group.

Eartheater, who co-founded the collective alongside Leon, told the outlet, “There’s so much fragmentation in the industry, and the sauce can get diluted. I want the punchy flavor: sugar, spice, everything nice.” The 34-year-old artist added, “I want this to be a trampoline for people to find themselves, develop their art, and then bounce to whatever is best for them.”

Last year, Lolahol released her first single with Chemical X, titled “Lock&Key.” It was accompanied by a music video directed by Eartheater.