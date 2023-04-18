‘Love Is Blind’ Married Couples Dish on Who’s Best in Bed and Exes Sliding into DMs

It looks like the delayed Season 4 reunion didn’t tell us everything about married life after Netflix’s Love Is Blind.

Successful couples Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin, and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetzadi appeared for some additional Q&A time in a short video for Cut.

Videos by Rare

For the segment, the couples played a game of “Truth or Drink.” Each pair was given a stack of cards with questions about their relationship, and they could choose to answer truthfully or take a drink.

In one of the first rounds, Chelsea asked Kwame, “How many past exes or hookups reached out since they saw you on TV?”

Kwame admitted that a few had, adding that his ex from college had sent him a DM with the following passive-aggressive opener: “I know you’re not going to check this now because you’ve got a blue check and you’re probably famous, but…” Chelsea wasn’t pleased when her husband revealed that he’d tapped a “like” on the message!

Things only got spicier from there when the couples were asked to reveal how many hookups they’d had before meeting their S.O. on Love Is Blind. Most of the contestants chose to take a drink instead of coming clean, but Chelsea admitted that her body count was likely “in the hundreds.”

Brett and Tiffany gave different answers when asked, “Who’s better in bed?” Speaking at the same time, Tiffany responded “Both of us,” while her husband answered, “Me.”

“What the f***?” Tiffany laughed, “Brett Brown loves him some Brett Brown!”

When asked whether he was shocked when he finally saw his partner for the first time on the Netflix reality show, Zack admitted that he’d pictured Bliss with “long blonde hair.” Bliss wasn’t surprised, since many of the other contestants had also pictured her as a blonde.

“It must be my voice,” she laughed.

By the end of the segment, all three couples agreed they’d learned a lot about each other from playing the game.

