Luke Evans Says He Searched for Gay Roles Before ‘Our Son’ but Didn’t Find the Right One 

Luke Evans made an appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of his latest drama, Our Son, in New York City. During an interview with PEOPLE, the actor spoke candidly about his experience with his character, which is his first major film as a queer character.

“I’ve been ready to take that step for ages. I just haven’t found the right story [until now],” Evans shared.

And while he finds “loads of gay stories and scripts,” he said he “just hadn’t found the one that I wanted to play. And this was something I hadn’t seen before, and it’s clearly something that we’re all going through.”

“Divorce is as right for a gay couple as marriage, and I hadn’t really seen that, and when I read it, every time I’ve read the script, I wept,” Evans shared. “So I just thought, ‘Maybe this is a good time, and this is a good role to pick up and do.’ “

Our Son is of two parents, played by Evans and Billy Porter, fighting for the custody of their 8-year-old son.

Evans shared with PEOPLE that he’s “glad” he decided to star in the project “because it was a wonderful experience: traumatic at times, painful at times, very real, very visceral and very relatable.”

“You don’t have to be gay to enjoy this or understand this story,” Evans shared.

“People all over the world go through divorce, breakups and custody battles,” the actor continued. “Families break up all the time, but this is the story of hope, and how they get through it, and how a new chapter is started, but a different kind of chapter.”

In November, Evans mentioned in a previous interview with The Telegraph that “gay people have definitely missed out on gay roles.”