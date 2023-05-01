Madonna and Actress Julia Garner Make Unfiltered Appearance in NYC Amid Biopic Cancellation

There was supposed to be a biopic about Madonna, who would be portrayed by Julia Garner. Most of you know Garner from the Netflix smash Ozark, in which she played Ruth Langmore and rose to critical acclaim.

And man, Garner as Madonna would be the perfect fit.

But for some unknown reason, the biopic has been shelved.

Still, it appears Madonna and Garner decided to still hang out — after being spotted together at Journey in the Flatiron District in New York City. Per the New York Post, they were actually among a group of about 10 celebrating photographer Steve Klein’s birthday.

Per the Post: “The group had the entire restaurant to themselves around 10 p.m. and enjoyed the hot spot’s 360 room, where guests eat in a virtual zeppelin that travels over NYC, through volcanoes, underwater and into outer space by way of ‘floor-to-ceiling and tabletop 360 projection mapping.'”

Madonna, Garner and the others could be seen enjoying wine, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while seated on leather couches, via photos obtained by the Post.

Madonna and Actress Julia Garner

(Courtesy New York Post/Page Six)

Madonna, 64, has recently been rehearsing for her upcoming worldwide “Celebration Tour.” In the photos, she is sporting red hair, and frankly, a fairly puffy face.

The latter is something that fans have pointed out on social media recently.

One source told the Post that Madonna has an obsession with making her cheeks, well, puffier. “She doesn’t realize that it’s making her look a bit like a caricature of herself,” the source said.

Never one to shy away from such talk, Madonna seemed to address her looks in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women pass [sic] the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working, and adventurous,” she wrote.

“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.”

As for the shelved biopic, Madonna at first talked confidently about it.

“I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film,” she told Variety in July of 2022.

“It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story, but me.'”

But as it stands, it seems, no one will be telling it all.