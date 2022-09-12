Marg Helgenberger Is Returning to the ‘CSI’ Universe

Get ready, CSI fans: The franchise’s clock is counting down till Marg Helgenberger returns.

Catherine Willows will be a Season 2 regular on CSI: Vegas roughly eight years after she ended her run on the show’s primary vehicle, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Marg Helgenberger also reprised the role in 2015 for the TV movie CSI: Immortality.

Season 2 of CSI: Vegas starts Sept. 29. The exact episode in which Helgenberger will come back to the CSI universe is not yet publicly known.

Marg Helgenberger recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about her role, saying she previously felt burned out on playing Catherine Willows but is rested up for her return.

The actor revealed the general contours of her return to CSI without letting any spoilers slip.

Marg Helgenberger on Instagram

“At this point, she’s certainly retired from crime solving,” Helgenberger said of Catherine Willows. “But she’s been involved in the casino that I (that she) inherited from her father. It’s a big thing to come back to a show. You want to make it right and and the thing that I’m actually most proud of about about my run on CSI is the impact it had on girls and young women going into the field. It’s incredible that a show can really ignite somebody’s passion and ignite their interest in science.”

Marg Helgenberger also remarked on how thrilled she is to join a new cast and set in the CSI universe.

“The set is 10 times the size of the one we had. It’s beautiful,” Helgenberger told EW. “There’s different labs and equipment, all the bells and whistles. But we still have the CSI shots we still have the flashbacks. The integrity of the show has been maintained. The bar was so set so high on the original that, to come back midway up to that bar, well, I wouldn’t want to do that.”

In 2000, Helgenberger started her most famous role, as Catherine Willows, on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. She relinquished this role only after 12 seasons. Afterward, she continued to guest star, including in season seven, in an episode called Leaving Las Vegas. Marg was awarded a People’s Choice Award in 2005 for CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

From her successful career, she is one of primetime’s five highest-paid women. She is estimated to have a net worth of $9.5 million. In 2012, Helgenberger received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Most recently, she acts on All Rise, for which she portrays Judge Lisa Benner.