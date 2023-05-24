Margot Robbie Says Quentin Tarantino Wanted Her Feet to Be Dirty For ‘Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood’ Iconic Scene

Surprising no one, Margot Robbie revealed that the unforgettable dirty foot scene in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood was Quentin Tarantino’s idea.

Insider tells us that the Suicide Squad actress explained the story behind the moment that has fueled many a joke about the director’s alleged foot fetish.

In Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, set in 1969, Robbie plays legendary actress Sharon Tate. One scene shows her removing her boots in a movie theater and putting her feet up on the seat in front of her. The camera closes in on the actress’s bare feet, which are noticeably dirty.

“My feet were dirty because I’d been walking around set,” the star recalled. “They stayed dirty in the movie because Quentin said, ‘Don’t. Don’t clean them.'” The director claimed that the dirt made the shot “real,” perhaps referencing the fact that the real Sharon Tate famously hated to wear shoes.

Does Quentin Tarantino Have a “Thing About Feet?”

Quentin Tarantino, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio at the premiere of Once Upon a time in Hollywood. Franco Origlia/Getty Images.

GQ questioned Tarantino on his “thing about feet” in a 2019 interview. The director replied, “There’s a lot of feet in a lot of good directors’ movies. That’s just good direction. Like, before me, the person foot fetishism was defined by was Luis Buñuel, another film director. And Hitchcock was accused of it and Sofia Coppola has been accused of it.”

Of course, neither Hitchcock nor Coppola ever directed Salma Hayek to put her toes in their mouths, as Quentin Tarantino did in Dusk Till Dawn.

Margot Robbie’s feet have also been a hot topic online since the trailer for her upcoming Barbie movie dropped. While fans are understandably excited for the film, many of the Twitter comments regarding the trailer were centered around a brief scene during which the actress removes her high-heeled shoes. Some users were mainly interested in how filmmakers made a pair of human feet look so incredibly doll-like, but others were just there to voice their… appreciation.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of comments were about Quentin Tarantino, who was not involved in the film. Many fans joked that the shoe scene was likely to get his attention, according to the New York Post.