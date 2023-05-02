Margot Robbie Stuns at Met Gala With ’90s Cindy Crawford Vintage Chanel Dress

Margot Robbie took a straightforward approach to this year’s Met Gala theme, “in honor of Karl” by wearing one of Karl Lagerfeld’s iconic designs.

Celebrating the Costume Institute’s 2023 exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” guests entered the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday to pay homage to the late designer’s work. Actress Margot Robbie stood out among the star-studded crowd in an elegant black gown that will instantly look familiar to fans of 1990’s fashion.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

The Suicide Squad star’s dress was designed by Lagerfeld for Chanel in 1993 and was taken down the runway by none other than iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford. The ensemble features a bandeau-style black top and a flowing skirt connected by a see-through corset, creating a mock two-piece look. Like her predecessor, Robbie paired the outfit with simple jewelry and wore her hair down.

Margot Robbie Looked Gorgeous in 1993 Lagerfeld Design

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Pool ARNAL-PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Speaking with Vogue, Margot Robbie gave a few details on her gown.

“I’m wearing Chanel,” said the Babylon actress, “Yeah, this dress was worn by Cindy Crawford in 1993. They remade it for me and it’s obviously a Karl design, and I feel really great in it actually.”

The star also explained why this year’s Met Gala theme had a special significance for her.

“Obviously, the Met’s always an exciting night, but I had the great privilege of getting to know Karl to an extent. I was the last Chanel ambassador that he picked.”

Robbie’s appearance on the red carpet comes just after the trailer for the new Barbie movie went viral online. The star, who plays the titular character in Greta Gerwig’s take on the iconic doll, was surprised to see the amount of hype garnered by the upcoming film, which is set to be released July 21.

“I knew it was gonna be exciting for everyone. I didn’t really realize the kind of energy it would have behind it,” said the Wolf of Wall Street actress. “It’s still a little while away. I’m amazed everyone’s this excited already.”

Read More: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reunite at The Met Gala