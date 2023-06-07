Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Once Again Open Up About ‘Horny’ Relationship

Mark Consuelos just dished on who’s the randier half in his marriage with television personality Kelly Ripa.

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Consuelos sat down with actress Rebecca Romijn to play a game. Each star was given a card that said “Agree” on one side, and “Disagree” on the other. Then, their host made a variety of statements for them to agree or disagree with.

Obviously, some of the questions got a little steamy. At one point, the two actors were asked to divulge whether or not their partner was the hornier one in the relationship. Romjin held up her “Agree” card, revealing that her husband Jerry O’Connell had a higher sex drive. However, Consuelos went with “Disagree,” indicating that he was the one with the tremendous libido.

Mark Consuelos Admits He’s Hornier Than His Wife

Other NSFW statements from the host included “One should never text a nude photo if one is famous,” (both actors agreed) and “Sex on the first date is a big no-no,” (Romjin disagreed, but Consuelos was undecided).

Page Six tells us that the bedroom confessions didn’t stop there. When Cohen asked the Riverdale actor whether he enjoys talking dirty, he said, “Only in Spanish.”

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have been married since 1996, and they’re not shy about their physical connection. Over the years, the couple has revealed that Kelly once passed out during sex with her husband and that they’ve had to get creative with FaceTime to keep the spark alive long-distance.

Now that Consuelos has joined his wife in co-hosting Live with Kelly and Mark, we’ve only learned more about the celebrity couple’s relationship. In fact, some fans have complained that the pair can get uncomfortably touchy-feely on screen.

According to The Sun, body language expert Judi James weighed in on the couple’s live PDA. Her conclusion is that Mark Consuelos is the one who usually initiates it. However, she added that Ripa’s husband could have deeper motives than mere lust.

“Sexual signals in the workplace have long been seen as more about power than sex,” James said. “Mark’s hotter recent PDAs suggest that he wants to expand his power and territory on the show.”

Of course, it could also just be that Consuelos wasn’t kidding when he admitted to being the hornier one.