Mark Hamill Opens Up About His and Carrie Fisher’s ‘Tumultuous Relationship’

In a new interview with Esquire, the actor, 71, opened about the time he spent with Carrie Fisher.

“We could be as loving and supportive as possible, then we could have big arguments and say, ‘Well, I never want to speak to you again,’ and not speak for six months,” Hamill shared.

“But every time you came back, you picked up right where you left off. We had a connection that is special,” he added.

Carrie Fisher passed away in 2016 after having a heart attack. She made a posthumous appearance in the 2019 movie, Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, where she acted alongside Mark Hamill.

The two actors played the roles of long-lost twin siblings Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa in the famous space-western franchise, starting with 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

Mark Hamill attended Carrie Fisher’s recent Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with her daughter, Billie Lourd. During his speech, he expressed his admiration for Fisher, saying that she was “wise beyond her years” since the day they first met.

Her posted about the ceremony to Twitter, writing “Long overdue & so well-deserved. #CarrieOnForever.”

Though Hamill was happy to honor his late co-star, he shared with Esquire that he feels as though the ceremony “trivializes the reality to try and put [Carrie] into words.”

“But what else can you do? I didn’t want it to be sad, because I knew she wouldn’t want people to be sad,” he continued.

The actor shared that “It would’ve been so perfect had she been there. Not only to see how much people loved her, but because she would’ve made everything much funnier.”

“She lived to make others laugh,” he continued. “And it was always a point of satisfaction for me to be able to make her laugh.”