Marlon Wayans Opens Up About Coping with the Loss of His Father

The actor discussed his role as George Raveling in the new film Air during his appearance on Good Morning America. When asked about how life experience prepares him for the roles that he plays, he touched on the grief that he has journeyed through.

Healing Journey

“In my life right now, I have so much stuff that can be depressing. I lost my mom recently, I lost my dad three days ago. I realize that the only thing that saves me is the stage,” he shared. “Because when I’m hurting, those laughs that I hear from other people healing from my pain, I realize my purpose. And I think it’s important for all of us to do what comedians do, which is look at this world, look at this life, and always try to spend your life trying to find smiles. And that’s what I do on the stage.”

On April 1, Marlon lost his father, who died at age 86. He posted a tribute to Instagram.

“He simply said ‘I wanted to be a man,'” Wayans wrote in his caption. “I said ‘not a lawyer? A doctor? An actor?’ He said ‘just a man.’ I said ‘but every boy becomes a man.’ Dad said, ‘Not true.’ I asked ‘then what’s a man?’ My Dad said ‘A man takes care of himself and his responsibilities. His family is always FIRST.’ From that day on I wanted to be a MAN.'”

He thanked his “Pop” for “being an example of a Man to all your boys. I got two angels,” he said, mentioning his mother, “I feel y’all lifting me already. If there’s a heaven I know you sitting in VIP sippin’ the best wine jesus can make.”

Loving Messages

Elvira, Marlon’s mother, passed away in July 2020 at the age of 81. He posted a beautiful tribute to her on his Instagram.

“Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces. I’m putting myself back together piece by piece. You will always be my glue. Miss you. Today I celebrate for the both of. In the midst of this hurt… I just love you ma. #missyou.”

The post continued, “I accomplished so much, made you so proud… but now i got angel to lift me. #loveofmylife #bdaygotl sh–t ma, i gave you all my bdays… wth do i do now ? millions of weetahs sugtas and homies #myfirstmylastmyeverything rest well.”

In another tribute, Marlon wrote “Every time i seen this woman i smiled. I see her in every woman… the greatness you all behold. The joy you can always share. The sweetness and affection we all possess but we’re to damaged to just let go. Thank u ma for gifting me pure love. You will always be my first love happy bday woman. Baby boy misses you.”