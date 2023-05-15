Martha Stewart Becomes Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model at 81

Sports Illustrated just announced their 2023 Swimsuit Models, and Martha Stewart is on the roster!

The 81-year-old’s cover photo was revealed on the Today show, and Stewart reacted to seeing the image for the first time. Blown up on a huge screen, the 2023 issue showed the celebrity chef seated against a scenic background in a white bathing suit with a breezy hairdo.

“I like that picture,” said Stewart.

The cookbook author gave us some behind-the-scenes details about the photoshoot, including her beauty routine leading up to the big day!

Martha Stewart Looks Incredible on the Swimsuit Issue

According to the interview, Martha Stewart was contacted by Sports Illustrated in November 2022 to participate in the photoshoot in January 2023.

” I didn’t starve myself, but I didn’t eat any bread or pasta for a couple months. I went to Pilates every other day,” the media personality shared.

Describing the shoot, she said, “They were prodding me and pinching me and pouring water over my head.” However, Stewart affirmed that there were “no tricks” behind the glamorous pictures, aside from positive encouragement from the photographers.

As Today hosts raved over the end result of the photoshoot, Stewart cited her lifestyle as the determining factor.

“For me, it is a testament to good living. And I think that all of us should think about good living, successful living, and not about aging.” She added, “The whole aging thing is so boring.”

Earlier this year, Martha Stewart hinted to her fans that she’d been toning up her legs and that she’d “show them off this summer.” She’s also proven time and time again that she knows how to work the camera. Stewart’s Instagram selfies have become legendary as the internet goes wild every time she posts a “thirst trap.”