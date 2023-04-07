Martha Stewart Goes Viral on Social Media with Latest ‘Thirst Trap’ Post

The selfie queen is back! Martha Stewart has taken to social media to post yet another sexy glamor shot, and the internet is going wild.

In a recent Instagram post, the author and television personality paused during a self-care day to show off her new haircut— and her sex appeal! Stewart posed for the selfie with a sultry expression, making love to the camera with puckered lips.

Videos by Rare

“My flight to Chicago was cancelled today Chicago O’Hara was closed mid morning to all flights because of very bad weather,” the caption reads. “I missed my speaking engagement at a huge gathering hosted by @beckershealthcare. This is the very first time in my career that I missed a contracted appearance and I felt really disappointed However I used the newly found time to get a manicure pedicure by Luda and a haircut by the maestro himself @johnbarrettnyc The new do is refreshing and lovely! Thanks John!!!”

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments for the Martha Stewart Show star.

Martha Is Looking Good in Sexy New Selfie

According to Page Six, this won’t be the last time we see the sexy side of Martha Stewart. The 81-year-old celebrity is planning a whole summer of thirst traps for her followers.

“You’ll see what’s coming,” she said. “Good stuff!”

Stewart has become somewhat of a social media pro, especially when it comes to sensual selfies. Back in 2020, she posted a picture of herself in the pool that garnered a lot of attention. The image showed her coming out of the water, making a kissy-face into the camera that seems to have become a signature look for the celebrity chef.

Stewart told Page Six that age wasn’t on her mind when she snapped the photos.

“I don’t think about that,” she said. “I don’t think about age.”

You’re only as old as you feel, Martha. Keep killing it with those selfies!