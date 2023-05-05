Martha Stewart Reveals Pete Davidson Is Looking For A Home Near Her Upstate Property

In April, Davidson and his girlfriend, actress Chase Sui Wonders, visited Stewart’s farm in upstate New York. While they were there, they took the opportunity to go house-hunting.

Stewart talked about the visit in an Access Hollywood interview. “Pete’s looking for a house in my neighborhood. So he came over to see my farm and understand what it was like to live in and around Bedford.”

“He had such a nice time; came up to the house and chatted for a while,” Stewart added, “He seems very happy.”

Stewart had hinted that the couple was interested in her neighborhood before speaking with Access Hollywood. After their initial visit, she shared on Instagram about the two of them exploring the area with real estate broker Muffin Dowdle.

“I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday,” Stewart captioned a photo of the three of them on the front steps of her home.

In another segment of the interview, Stewart talked about bringing her Bedford style to Las Vegas with her latest venture: The Bedford. She told Access Hollywood that the restaurant was designed to mimic her own home.

“[It’s] really a replica of my house in Bedford,” Stewart explained. She showed photos of the restaurant’s “brown room” that’s designed after the dining room in her home. The room has photographs that Stewart has taken of the views outside her home’s windows so patrons “can see how it changes season to season.”

The eatery at the Paris Las Vegas opened in August 2022. It seats 194 guests and offers farm-to-table cuisine. Stewart “toyed with the idea for a long, long time” but “just personally was never really ready to do something so large as this. It really is a lot of stuff to do!”

Caesars Entertainment approached her about the concept and “They made us an offer we couldn’t refuse.”

“The team at Caesar’s is just amazing. They’re so, so productive and so creative. I like working with people like that. And this is an opportunity to extend the brand in an area where I’ve always wanted to be but never really did enter,” Stewart continued.