Martha Stewart Says She’s Okay Being an ‘Internet Sex Symbol’

Selfie expert Martha Stewart knows exactly what she’s been doing with those thirst traps.

In a conversation with InStyle, the writer and television personality revealed that she’s fully aware of her reputation as a sex symbol at 81. She says it feels “fantastic.”

“It’s a good example for others, actually,” said Stewart. “I’m a teacher. I’m trying to teach others that you can look great. There’s no reason to slump around.”

True to her word, the celebrity chef was more than willing to share her highly-coveted beauty secrets.

Martha Stewart Says Not to Skimp on Self-Care

The first step to looking good, according to Stewart, is taking care of your body.

“I have all organic food. I don’t diet necessarily, but I watch what I eat,” she explained. “I do Pilates three times a week with an instructor. I have a massage. I go to a chiropractor. These are all things I just do to keep feeling good.”

As far as her glowing complexion goes, the lifestyle author once again credits self-care.

“If you have good skincare, you can have beautiful skin. And it doesn’t have to cost a fortune, you just have to do it,” she said. However, she did admit that some of her own products tend to run on the pricier side. “I know they’re very expensive, but they actually work,” she said.

When it comes to personal style, Stewart is planning to take advantage of warmer weather to flaunt her assets with “lots of shorts.”

“I’ve been working on my legs at Pilates, and I’m going to show them off this summer,” she revealed. This won’t be the first time she’s shown a bit of skin. We’re still reeling from that topless coffee ad!

Earlier this year, Martha Stewart went viral for sharing a glamorous, post-haircut selfie on Instagram. She also promised fans that she’d be posting even more sexy snapshots over the summer.