‘Matilda’ Actor Mara Wilson Says She Was Sexualized as a Child Star

Wilson did an interview with The Guardian about her time as a child star and the sexual harassment she experienced on sets.

Survivor’s Story

Journalists would ask her which actor she found “sexiest” – she was 7 years old. Her photo would also pop up on pornographic websites with her face edited onto girls’ bodies.

“I had people sending me inappropriate letters and posting things about me online,” she shared. “I made the mistake of Googling myself when I was 12 and saw things that I couldn’t unsee.”

She further detailed the harrowing experiences in her recently released audio memoir Good Girls Don’t.

“I don’t think you can be a child star without there being some kind of lasting damage,” she continued.

Wilson has discussed the issue of being objectified as a child star before. He has also written about the dangers of becoming famous as a child in Cracked, The Guardian, and The New York Times.

“People had been asking me, ‘Do you have a boyfriend?’ in interviews since I was 6,” she wrote in The New York Times in February 2021.

Inappropriate Encounters

“Reporters asked me who I thought the sexiest actor was and about Hugh Grant’s arrest for soliciting a prostitute. It was cute when 10-year-olds sent me letters saying they were in love with me. It was not when 50-year-old men did. Before I even turned 12, there were images of me on foot fetish websites and Photoshopped into child pornography. Every time, I felt ashamed.”

Wilson retired from acting at the age of thirteen. She then turned to writing, publishing a memoir titled Where Am I Now?: True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame.

She has also done voiceover work for animated TV shows like BoJack Horseman, Big Hero 6: The Series and a few others.