Meet ‘9-1-1’ Star Ryan Guzman’s Fiancée Chrysti Ane

Eddie Diaz is the hunky firefighter from 9-1-1, boyfriend of Becca Jadey, and father of two. It turns out that the actor who plays him, Ryan Guzman, has some similar real-life shoes to fill! The ex-MMA fighter-turned Hollywood star is engaged and has two children. Meet Chrysti Ane, Ryan Guzman’s fiancée.

Ryan Guzman Was a Model and MMA Fighter Before 9-1-1

Ryan Guzman spent part of his childhood in Abilene, Texas, before moving to Sacramento, California with his family. The 35-year-old has a blackbelt in Taekwondo and used to fight for Huckaba’x Next Generation Mixed Martial Arts fight team until 2010. At 5’11” and weighing between 155 and 169 pounds, his physical stature and prowess also landed him quite a few modeling jobs. Guzman began working with Wilhelmina Models and Look Model Agency when he was 18.

His Breakout Role Was as a Dancer in Step Up Revolution

Guzman’s breakthrough role was as Sean in his first credited film, Step Up Revolution in 2012. He played the leader of a Miami-based professional dance team, something that he managed to pull off thanks to his background in MMA. He told the Boston Herald that he landed the role thanks to “luck.” Specifically, he said it was a combination of chemistry between him and the leading lady, Kathryn McCormick — as well as the casting team being “drunk” during his audition.

“I think everybody was drunk when they saw me audition,” he said. “No, it was a long process: four acting and six dancing auditions.” Maybe it was true or maybe he was being humble and facetious, but either way, he got the role. It also led to a sequel in 2014.

From 2013 to 2014, Guzman played Jake in Pretty Little Liars, then landed recurring roles in Heroes Reborn and Notorious. Meanwhile, he also picked up quite a few film roles, both as a lead and supporting actor. In 2018, he got the part as Eddie Diaz in 9-1-1, and that’s been his main gig ever since. But behind the scenes is his gorgeous fiancée, the Brazilian fitness model and actress, Chrysti Ane.

Chrysti Ane Was a Brazilian Soap Star and Played Kim, the Pink Power Ranger

Chrysti Ane is from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. While her IMDb is a little more low-key than her fiancé’s, she’s certainly kept busy. The 29-year-old got her start in acting in 2013 in the popular Brazilian soap opera Malhação Casa Cheia. In 2016, she played Kayla in the made-for-TV movie A Housekeeper’s Revenge. Her most recent role was also her breakthrough for American audiences, although she was already a beloved soap star in Brazil. She played Kim, the Pink Power Ranger, in Power Rangers Ninja Steel from 2017 to 2018.

She’s a Fitness Guru and Mother of Two

These days, Chrysti Ane is a momma to two while impressively maintaining her model figure through a dedicated workout regimen. She coaches clients and shares videos and tips about life, motherhood, and fitness via her YouTube Channel and Instagram. Her physique is akin to a bodybuilder’s, with a full 6-pack and quads of steel.

In September 2018, Ryan Guzman shared the news that he and Chrysti were expecting in a cute photo with her on Instagram.

“2018 has been a year of unexpected surprises. New jobs, new lives, and new love,” wrote Guzman. “Each one getting better than the next. As the year rounds the corner to its end, we both believed it couldn’t get any better. We were wrong! The newest/best surprise has yet to arrive but is on it’s [sic] way.”

He added two hashtags, one with the boy’s name “Mateo” and one with the girl’s name “Genevieve.” A week later, he shared a follow-up video from their gender reveal party in Sacramento, excitedly announcing that they were having a boy.

Ryan Almost Botched His Marriage Proposal to Chrysti

Right around that same time, Guzman proposed to Chrysti Ane. But he told The Real Daytime that his proposal almost failed! He’d been scheming about how to pop the question for two months, and then made a huge mistake: he sent Chrysti Ane a screenshot from a conversation he was having with her mother over text.

“Her mom ended up texting me about the gender reveal and I took a screenshot,” said Guzman. “But in that text, it said something about the proposal. So, I thought I cropped out that thing. I sent it to her and next thing you know, I went to go do my scene, I came back to 10 missed calls and 15 text messages. ‘Is this true? Are we getting married?’”

Luckily, Chrysti didn’t know that Ryan already had a ring for her. He ended up bringing her onto the roof of their house, where they had their first date, and did a little improv. She gave him a photo of her sonogram and he dropped it, got on one knee, and proposed.

Like couples everywhere, Chrysti and Ryan still haven’t had the time to actually get married yet, thanks to COVID. But they’re happily and madly in love and have since welcome two additions to their family.

Chrysti Worked Out Until 3 Days Before Their Son Mateo’s Birth

In an impressive feat for mothers anywhere, Chrysti Ane was staying active in the gym throughout her first pregnancy. On January 21, 2019, she shared a video of herself at 24-Hour Fitness, claiming that she’d put on a total of 24 pounds at 39 weeks pregnant. Mateo was born three days later.

They Kept Their Second Pregnancy a Secret Until Their Daughter Genevieve Was Born

Two years later, Ryan and Chrysti welcomed their second child. Their daughter Genevieve was born on January 7, 2021. But this time, the couple kept the entire pregnancy under wraps.

“Well world, I think it’s time I make a confession….I’ve been pregnant for basically this entire quarantine,” Chrysti Ane wrote. “We welcomed our little lady Genevieve Valentina Guzman into the world today at 3:50 pm. Ry and I decided to be a little selfish this time around and keep this journey between us. I’m so happy we did that. It was so special.”

That same day, Guzman reposted a black and white photo of his fiancée holding their newborn daughter.

“Genevieve Valentina Guzman, Welcome to this crazy world mi hijita. Your mom, brother, and me are so happy you finally blessed us with your presence. Remember your family has your back por siempre. Love, Papa.”

The couple rarely shares snaps of their kids and they’re usually via Chrysti Ane’s social media. But it’s undeniable that their little brood has brought them immeasurable joy.

“This is what dreams are made of,” wrote Chrysti alongside a snap of their son and daughter frolicking down a sidewalk. “Good night.”