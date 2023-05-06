Meet Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Children

Jennifer Love Hewitt may have stepped onto the Hollywood scene as a heartbreaker, but these days, she’s all about motherhood. The 9-1-1 star shares three kids with her longtime partner and husband, actor Brian Hallisay. Meet JLH’s children, Autumn, Atticus, and Aidan.

Jennifer Love Hewitt Met Her Husband When He Co-Starred in The Client List

Jennifer Love Hewitt began her acting career on Disney’s Kids Incorporated in the late 80s and early 90s. She made the leap to stardom as Sarah Reeves on Party of Five. It wasn’t long before Hewitt was every teen boy’s favorite crush. She’s starred in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Can’t Hardly Wait, Heartbreakers, Ghost Whisperer, Criminal Minds, The Client List, and most recently, 9-1-1. While The Client List was a TV series, she also starred in a pilot movie, which garnered her a Golden Globe nomination. Hewitt has been the recipient of several other awards including a People’s Choice Award, two Saturn Awards, and a Teen Choice Award.

Hewitt met her husband, Brian Hallisay, on the set of The Client List. Just four months older than Hewitt, Hallisay co-starred as her character Riley Parks’ ex-husband, Kyle Parks. Although their characters didn’t have the best relationship, the two actors felt sparks behind-the-scenes.

Hewitt and Hallisay Announced They Were Expecting and Engaged in June of 2013

They started dating in March of 2012 and announced their engagement in June of 2013. The pair again reunited onscreen in Season 2 of 9-1-1.

Hewitt’s rep confirmed the great news of her engagement in a statement to People. It was just one day after she revealed she and Hallisay were expecting a child.

“We’re so thrilled and happy to start a family,” Hewitt and Hallisay said in a joint statement to Us Weekly. Three years earlier, JLH told the magazine that she always wanted to be a mother.

“I would love to have babies. . . one day,” she said in 2010. “I’m obsessed with babies!”

Autumn James Hallisay Was Born in November 2013

A rep confirmed with Us Weekly that the couple’s first child, daughter Autumn James Hallisay, was born on November 26, 2013. Sometime between becoming engaged and Autumn’s birth, they also got married in secret.

While the details of the Hollywood stars’ wedding were kept private, Hewitt did share some photos of her engagement ring with Us Weekly. She and Hallisay were vacationing in Florence, Italy, and she had a visible baby bump at the time. The photos were taken in May, which was when Hallisay had proposed.

According to a witness, Hewitt “kept looking at her ring and playing with it and smiling.”

“They were in their own bubble, laughing at each other’s jokes,” the witness added. “They were clearly very happy.”

For JLH, who had been nicknamed “Love” by her friends, finding that special someone was something she always had faith in. She’d previously had a bit of a rocky love life, in and out of high-profile celebrity relationships and once engaged to Scottish actor Ross McCall. She once told USA Today that she was a “hopeless romantic.”

When Hewitt was about 5 months pregnant, she told Us Weekly that she was doing her best to keep calm while eagerly awaiting the new addition to their family. That included taking time off from work and doing cardio to get her arms strong enough to carry a baby.

“I think most people, when they’re getting ready to be a mom, they go, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to have all of the answers right now,’ but every kid is different, every parent is different and every child and parent relationship is different, so you just sort of have to wait until you’re in it and do the best that you can to try to be Zen in the middle of it all,” she said. “It’s a really happy, positive time, which I’m grateful for.” She added that they were keeping their child’s gender a surprise.

Autumn Once Appeared on an Episode of 9-1-1

Two months before Autumn was born, Hewitt told People that she wanted to carry on the mother-daughter bond that she had with her own mom, who had recently passed away from cancer.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom,” she said. “I had a great relationship with mine. I’m ready to pass on to my child all the great love that my mom had for me.”

While her parents have done their best to keep her (and her siblings) identities private by not sharing photos on social media, Autumn did make a surprise appearance a couple of months ago. The 9-year-old had a cameo on an episode of 9-1-1!

We’ve also seen Autumn as a baby in her momma’s womb, kind of. For Mother’s Day of 2022, Jennifer Love Hewitt shared a carousel of all of her children as baby bumps. She was stunning in each photo!

Atticus James Hallisay Was Born in June of 2015

In January 2015, Hewitt and Hallisay told E! News that they were “thrilled” to be expecting a second child. They welcomed son Atticus James Hallisay in June of that year.

Hewitt said they thought it would be cute for Atticus and his sister Autumn to share the same initials and middle name.

“We both thought Atticus was a strong name. Autumn and Atticus both have the middle name James, after Brian’s grandfather,” she told People. “We thought it would be cute for them to share the same initials and middle name.”

When Atticus was 3, Hewitt shared a photo of his hands on hers.

“This is my happy place. These little hands reminding me to slow down, take a deep breath and remember what is truly important and that is creating joy, safety and deep love for my little humans everyday [sic]. Such a lucky mommy,” she wrote.

Aidan James Hallisay Was Born in September of 2021

Baby number 3 was welcomed in September of 2021. Once again, the new addition shared the same initials “AJH,” and yes, his middle name was James.

Hewitt shared the news with an adorably silly photo of her belly with a winking face on it. Under her belly button were the words “Almost Cooked.”

“Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit,” wrote the actress. “’It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.’” It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting.”

Like his older siblings, Aidan’s face hasn’t been shared on social media. But in December, his happy momma shared a photo of a Joey Co. playset with her 1-year-old sitting on it. We could only see the back of his head, but he was cute, nonetheless.

“This play set is incredible. Aidan has so many fun things to learn on this and we are so grateful,” wrote Hewitt.

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has Tattoos to Remind Her of Her Children

Whether or the party of 5 will ever be 6, we don’t know. Hewitt once told Parents (previously American Baby) that pregnancy was “magical” and a “gift.” She also praised her hubby for being supportive throughout her pregnancies.

“He’s a very calm, super-stable person by nature and doesn’t add drama,” she said (via E! News). “I think most men get these superpowers when their partners are pregnant.”

In April of 2023, tattoo artist Victoria Do tagged the mother-of-three on Instagram with a photo of three butterfly tattoos on her arm.

“Butterflies for her kids and some finger adornments for the sweetest @jenniferlovehewitt,” she wrote.