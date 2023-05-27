Meet Khloé Kardashian’s Two Children True and Tatum

Khloé Kardashian just told the world what she’s naming her baby boy.

On the season 3 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the reality star finally revealed that her son will be named Tatum. Fans have been waiting for this info since last year, when it was confirmed that Khloé’s second child was born. At the time, she did not have a name in mind.

Apparently, figuring out what to call her newborn was quite a feat for the Revenge Body host. “Naming a human is really hard,” she told James Corden at Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila event.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Khloé Has Been Teasing the Name Reveal for a While

Previously, Kardashian had teased fans on The Jennifer Hudson Show that her child’s name would begin with a “T.” While she wouldn’t disclose any more to her host, she did give some of the backstory surrounding the naming process, according to People.

“He was delivered via surrogate, or the stork I like to say, and at first, I did not know what I was going to name him,” she said. “I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, and so at first, he didn’t have a name.”

Kardashian then revealed when she’d be delivering the big announcement.

“He’s been named, but I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show,” she said. “And I didn’t know it was going to be this far out. So now I’m just like, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.”

Khloé Kardashian shares baby Tatum and her 5-year-old daughter, True, with her ex-fiancé, Tristan Thompson. Last April, the pair sparked rumors when Thompson joined the L.A. Lakers, which prompted him to move closer to his ex’s neighborhood.

Kardashian and Thompson broke up in 2021 when the athlete cheated on her, ending an on-again-off-again relationship that had lasted since 2016.