Meet Pamela Anderson’s Children Brandon and Dylan

Pamela Anderson may be known as a seductive Playmate and actress, but she’s a mother, too. She’s been married and divorced five times and her children are from her first marriage to Tommy Lee. Meet Pam Anderson’s two handsome and talented sons, Brandon Thomas, and Dylan Jagger.

Pamela Anderson Had Two Sons With Tommy Lee

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 12: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Dylan Jagger Lee, Pamela Anderson and Brandon Thomas Lee pose backstage during the opening night of her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the musical “Chicago” on Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre on April 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee Bass met on New Year’s Eve in 1994. Both of them were incredibly famous at that point in their lives. Pamela Anderson had established herself as a Playboy Playmate and model and an actress on the hit show Baywatch. Tommy Lee was a rock star. While Lee had been married twice before (first to Elaine Starchuck and then Heather Locklear), Anderson had never been married. Just weeks after they were introduced to each other, and 4 days of dating, they got married. They said their vows on February 19, 1995, in Cancún, Mexico.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sexy chemistry also came with some pitfalls. They made a sex tape on their honeymoon in Lake Mead and it was infamously stolen and released on the internet. And in early 1998, just after 3 years of marriage, Tommy Lee physically assaulted Pamela while she was holding one of their babies. She filed for divorce and that ended that. While they did later try to reconnect in 2008 for their children’s sakes, the second attempt was short-lived.

Meet Pamela Anderson’s First Child, Brandon Thomas Lee

CAP D’ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 23: Pamela Anderson and Brandon Lee attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2019 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Brandon Thomas was born on June 5, 1996. In a Rolling Stone feature, Tommy Lee recalled finding out that Pamela was 4 weeks pregnant. It was 10 days after his birthday.

“I couldn’t have been any happier, dude. We wanted to have a completely natural, drug-free home birth.” When the day finally came, he was flooded with joy and inspired to write a song about his firstborn.

“Pamela gave birth to Brandon Thomas Lee at 3:02 A.M. on May 6th, 1996, after seventeen hours of labor for her and 400 cigarettes for me. The tears came flooding out when I saw this person come out of my wife, right in the master bedroom where we conceived him. I even got to help pull him out, dude. That was hands down [sic] the best day of my life, and half an hour later I sat down at the piano and the song ‘Brandon’ just came out of me.”

As a side note, Tommy wrote that Brandon was born in May but sources everywhere else say it was June. Who is right and who is wrong is unknown, but we have the basic idea of when he was born.

Brandon Lee Used to Think It Was Normal to Be Followed by Paparazzi

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 19: Brandon Thomas Lee attends the premiere of MTV’s “The Hills: New Beginnings” at Liaison on June 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Brandon, as well as his younger brother Dylan (we’ll get there in a second), was sent to boarding school in Vancouver, Canada, where his mom is from. They were initially raised in Malibu, California, but his parents (who got joint custody after their divorce) were trying to give him some semblance of a normal life. Brandon told Interview Magazine how he realized that his parents were famous. He was only 10.

“The normal thing to do as a parent is, of course, to make your kids feel like everything is normal and fine,” Brandon said of being sheltered from the concept of fame. “I remember one day asking my mom, ‘Hey, why does everybody take photos of us?’ And she said, ‘Oh, they do that to everybody.’ Then, I remember being with one of my friends’ families when I was, like, 10, and we walked into dinner somewhere, and I said to them, ‘Hey, why does nobody take photos of you guys?’”

After returning from high school in Vancouver, Brandon decided to venture out and into the spotlight.

“I’ve had a pretty crazy life, and I spent the majority of it hiding from the spotlight, trying to be a normal kid. I used to resent all of this,” he told Interview. “But I’ve come to a point in my life where I want to show people what I’m truly like. There are a lot of misconceptions about the way we were raised — that we’re spoiled, or that we were given everything.” He added that he and his brother learned how to make and spend their own earned money when they were in high school.

Brandon Once Got in a Physical Altercation With His Dad

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Brandon Thomas Lee and Tommy Lee attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Brandon was gifted with amazing genes but also seemed to inherit a predisposition to alcohol abuse like his father. After Tommy Lee uncomfortably tweeted about Brandon allegedly assaulting him when he was 21, the two had a falling out online. It was reportedly over another tweet that Tommy Lee had posted where he mocked Pamela for calling him an abuser. Drama ensued, primarily fueled by Tommy Lee mocking Brandon and assuring potential love interests that his son was violent.

Eventually, Brandon posted a plea to his father to stop lashing out.

“Tommy. If you want to bad mouth me, do it to my face. You post something for the world to see, saying that I’m a bad kid and my mom is a bad mother, what do you expect? Seriously, who’s the fkn adult here?” he wrote.

“How would you even know if I’m a bad kid, you’re not even around enough to know what kind of a person I am,” Brandon continued. “I understand that your feelings must be hurt still about how things went down. But please stop posting all of this on social media, it’s making us all act like kids. Let’s just drop it dude.” The note was initially posted to Instagram and has been taken down but you can read it via Page Six.

Around the same time and possibly as a way to help everyone save face, Brandon also acknowledged that Tommy had paid an exorbitant amount of money to send him to rehab two years earlier. The following year, Brandon elaborated on the transition to sobriety while speaking with Interview.

Sobriety Has Helped Brandon Lee Find Success and Happiness

CAP D’ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 23: Brandon Lee and Pamela Anderson attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2019 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

“Being sober is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Three years ago, I was in one of the darkest spots of my entire life. I didn’t want to leave my apartment… Ever since I got sober, I just feel like everything’s gotten better for me… I’ve become a better person… My career has become so important to me that partying isn’t worth it anymore.”

Indeed, Brandon Thomas Lee has had a flourishing career in recent years. He began as a fashion model for brands like Dolce & Gabbana and has been on a GQ cover. Then he switched to acting. He’s been in several films and TV shows including the Netflix comedy Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, the 2021 film Cosmic Sin, and the MTV reality show The Hills: New Beginnings. The latter featured Brandon and his ex, Daniella Beckerman. By the time the show aired, the two had split up.

“It’s going to be interesting to watch this year because I’m actually single at the moment so that’s how that turned out,” Lee told ET Canada. “It’s going to be absolutely awkward.”

These days, Brandon markets himself as a “Golfer/Investor/Producer.” He launched a clothing brand called Swinger’s Club in fall of 2021. At its inception, the line featured capsule wardrobe items of retro golf clothes (which admittedly look great on Brandon!).

Meet Pamela Anderson’s Second Child, Dylan Jagger Lee

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Pamela Anderson,Tommy Lee and 2 children Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger watch the X Games – Moto X Freestyle competition at the AL Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. on Saturday August 16, 2003. *Exclusive* (Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

Dylan Jagger was born on December 29, 1997. Like his older brother Brandon, Dylan is drop-dead gorgeous and grounded. Speaking with Interview Magazine, Dylan recalled transitioning from boarding school and back to Los Angeles.

“Brandon and I went to high school in Canada, so we came back to see our friends in completely different situations than when we left them,” said Dylan. “L.A. can be amazing, but it can also be the worst. A lot of people think it’s, like, be an actor, be a musician, be a model, or you’re nothing. It’s a pretty dog-eat-dog world.”

Like Brandon, Dylan has worked as a fashion model. He’s been featured in Vogue and GQ and has walked for brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Armani Exchange, Hugo Boss, and Coach. However, unlike Brandon, Dylan’s dream job trajectory wasn’t acting. Instead, he wanted to be a musician.

Dylan Lee Is Following in Tommy’s Footsteps With Music

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 26: Dylan Jagger Lee walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 on February 26, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

When asked about his switch into the music world, Dylan explained that his love for music developed over time.

“My dad loves all music, but I used to hate music back in the day,” Dylan said. “I didn’t want to make music… I didn’t want to do anything. Then I fell in love with it.”

He added that rock music wasn’t really his thing. “I have never listened to rock music in my entire life…. Obviously, we would go to the shows. I used to fall asleep to ‘Shout at the Devil.’”

Dylan Lee has a band called Motel 7 but he kept his identity fairly private at first. “I didn’t tell my parents or anything, I try to keep them as far out of it as possible,” he told Women’s Wear Daily about starting a band. “He was pretty pissed when he figured it out. He was, like, ‘Dude, what the f–k? You didn’t tell me you were singing and s–t, that’s so dope. What the f–k?’ And then I was, like, ‘Yeah, I’m pretty low key.’”

Motel 7 is a duo comprised of Lee and his friend Anton Khabbaz.

Since both men had other music contracts at the time they started playing together, they couldn’t use their actual names. Hence, they named themselves “Motel 7.” Prior to the duo, Lee was in Midnight Kids and released remixes.

“Me and Anton were really good friends and we just made music,” Lee told WWD. “We were, like, ‘This is dope, we should just put it out. Why not?’”

The music video for their song “Are We There Yet?” was directed by Paris Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan’s son.

These days, Dylan continues to thrive as both a model and a musician. He’s currently working with EWG Management.

Pamela Anderson Adores Her Sons, Calls Them “Gentlemen Considering the Gene Pool”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 20: EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE Actress Pamela Anderson (C) and her sons Brandon Thomas Lee (L) and Dylan Jagger Lee attend The Daily Front Row “Fashion Los Angeles Awards” 2016 at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 20, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

Both Brandon and Dylan are gentlemen, according to their mom. “They’re perfect gentlemen considering the gene pool,” Anderson once cheekily told Today (via New York Daily News). She reiterated the point while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’m so proud of them. They’re such gentlemen… They spoil everybody rotten. And they spoil me rotten! They’re just real sweethearts.”

It’s very likely true. Her boys have both been out to support her premiere of Pamela, A Love Story and expressed how proud they are of her. And considering how things could have turned out, these two young men have had quite the professional lives so far. We hope to see more of them!