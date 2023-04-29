Meet Rob Lowe’s Two Children

Rob Lowe has been blissfully married to his wife and best friend Sheryl Berkoff since 1991. The two met in 1983 on a blind date and reunited 7 years later. They knew they were each other’s ride-or-dies right away — and in fact, Rob became sober so he could become a better partner for Sheryl. Meet Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff’s two children, John and Matthew.

Rob Lowe Has a Great Relationship With His Sons

Rob Lowe praised both of his sons when speaking to People in 2013. At the time, Matthew was enrolled at Duke University and John was about to head off to Stanford.

“They are both so academically advanced,” said Lowe. “They have also been a handful at times, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. In fact, if they had not been I would have worried where my DNA was!”

Indeed, both John and Matthew have achieved incredible success despite neither being 30 yet. And, like their gorgeous parents, they’re quite handsome, too! They also have a great sense of humor, as can be seen in the above Instagram post.

Despite being so busy making movies, Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff made the decision to “immediately” move out of Los Angeles when they became parents. Lowe told People that they moved to Santa Barbara so their sons could “see that the world is so much bigger” than Hollywood.

“You have to be willing to make some sacrifices,” he said.

Matthew Lowe

Edward Matthew Lowe (preferred name Matthew) was born on September 24, 1993. The 29-year-old graduated with a law degree from Loyola Marymount Law School in 2019 after graduating from Duke University.

In 2017, Matthew and his younger brother John co-starred alongside their dad in the A&E reality docu-series, The Lowe Files. The series featured the Lowe clan visiting a variety of “supernatural” and “haunted” locations and places of urban legends. Sheryl didn’t join them because, according to Rob, she’s not a fan of bugs and dirt. But he told People that they called her consistently while they were out filming.

Matthew was 23 at the time and studying at Loyola Marymount.

“I’m in law school, my brother is in school and my dad is always working, so the three of us don’t get to be together that often,” Matthew told People. “It really just felt like a fun trip we were on, and cameras just happened to be around.”

Rob Lowe Once Accidentally Ran Over Matthew’s Foot While Searching for Sasquatch

“We were out in the desert all night long, driving around the Pacific Northwest with our monitors looking for Sasquatch. And I accidentally ran over Matthew’s foot,” said Lowe. “Sometimes we found amazing stuff, and other times we found absolutely nothing — but it made no difference because my favorite thing about it was just the three of us driving around in the car together.”

Matthew currently works as an investor at Miroma Ventures and is the founder of venture capital firm LH Capital. In addition to being an investor, Matthew offers business consulting services according to his LinkedIn profile.

When Matthew turned 29 in September, his proud papa posted a snap of his hunky son to Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to one of the best young men I know. Smart, funny dedicated, kind, adventurous, and hard-working. I’m proud to be your father. Love you so much Matthew!”

John Owen Lowe

John was born on November 6, 1995. He graduated from Stanford University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in science, Technology, and Society.

John has been following in his father’s footsteps and officially made his first credited film debut in 2014. He played Joel Zadak in the TV series The Grinder, starring his dad, from 2015-2016. In 2019, John had a role in another one of his father’s films, Holiday in the Wild. He played Brandon Hayes in the 2023 film Grace Point.

John is also a screenwriter, with his first major project being 9-1-1 Lone Star. He and his father are co-stars and co-creators of the new Netflix TV comedy series Unstable, which premiered on March 30. John plays Jackson Dragon, the son of tech genius Ellis Dragon.

The show’s byline reads: “In a biological research company, a son with social problems is forced to work for the company of his father, an extremely eccentric and exotic man to save him from disaster.”

In a promotional interview for their new series, Rob and John Lowe hilariously ragged on each other (in the most loving way possible).

Watch John and Rob Lowe Tease Each Other While Promoting New Netflix Series Unstable

“I spent a good deal of my youth keeping him humble,” said John. “It was a significantly large task.” He turned to his dad. “I feel like your ego, unchecked, would be really, honestly dangerous. I want the people to know what he’s like at home.”

“Working with Johnny’s painful,” Rob said. He almost had to speed-talk to get a word in.

“There’s not a whole lot of acting,” John chimed in, smiling. “You’re hair’s a little different… And we say, ‘I love you’ a lot on the show.”

“That’s acting,” said Rob.

John Lowe Used to Struggle With Drug and Alcohol Addiction

John has followed in his father’s footsteps in more ways than one. Like Rob, John used to struggle with substance abuse. Finally, he came to a point in his life when he realized he needed to get sober.

“I was so closed off and so out of touch with my emotions,” John told Men’s Health in March. “I came off to people as this confident, probably cocky, self-absorbed extrovert. I loved to be the life of the party. The truth was, I was deeply insecure.”

John had turned to alcohol and drugs at a young age, just like Rob Lowe. He told Men’s Health that some of his insecurities came from having a famous father. His parents kept “throwing their lifeline of recovery” at him but he felt they were being “abrasive.”

“It’s like I was drowning, and they were slamming me on the head with the life raft. Because my feelings were that I didn’t matter, and a lot of that stemmed from having the dad that I had,” said John. “Once I was treated as if my voice and opinion were valid, I was able to access a part of me that was scared and hiding. Finally, the thing that worked was when they said, We love you and we’re scared.”

“Many times, I could have died. I really liked to push the limits of my body and numb out as much as I could,” he said. “It makes me sad to think about. There’s a certain level of self-doubt, or uncomfortability with one’s self. The more insecure I grew, the more aggressively I used—to medicate.”

He added that he’d been in and out of hospitals and finally decided to get sober. Unfortunately, one of his best friends died of a Fentanyl overdose soon after. John was 26 at the time.

Rob Lowe Says People Can’t Get Sober Unless They Want to for Themselves

“I have a slightly different—not different, but additional view. Which is, he wasn’t ready for us to turn the keys over to him,” Rob told Men’s Health in a different conversation. “His perspective is he woke up one morning and we did it. Why didn’t we do it earlier? Well, there was a fu**ing good reason we didn’t. He wasn’t ready.”

“To be completely honest and serious about it, I’m eternally grateful to have supportive parents who were there for me in a moment when I needed help,” John told People.

John Lowe first opened up about being sober in April 2020, after two years of being clean. He’s currently celebrating five years. Here’s to many more!

