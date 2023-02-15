Meet Russell Crowe’s Two Children: They Look Just Like Him!

Russell Crowe stays busy in front of the camera but behind the scenes are two beautiful sons in his life. The 2-time Golden Globe Award-winning actor’s kids are growing up fast, and they’re just as handsome as their dad. Meet Russell Crowe’s two children, Charles and Tennyson Crowe.

Russell Crowe’s Career Started at Age 5!

Russell Crowe originally hails from New Zealand. Born in 1964 to two parents who worked as a film set caterers, and a grandfather who was a cinematographer, he was exposed to the movie business at an early age. His family moved to Sydney, Australia when he was 4 years old. A year or two later, Russell Crowe made his acting debut on the TV show Spyforce. Crowe’s family returned to New Zealand when he was a teenager but by age 16, he set off to pursue a career in performance.

A lover of music, Crowe released several singles under the stage name “Russ Le Roq.” By age 21, he decided to apply to University to pursue acting. However, after speaking to the head of technical support at the National Institute of Dramatic Art, he was dissuaded from applying. Told that he already knew everything there was to learn, Crowe decided to just jump in the game. He was cast as Dr. Scott in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and traveled for half a year with an acting company. He started getting cast in a variety of Australian film and TV projects, including Proof, for which he won awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.

Russell Crowe starred in his first North American film, based in Canada, in 1993. In 1995, he co-starred alongside Denzel Washington in Virtuosity. But his real breakout role came in 2000 when he starred as Maximus in Gladiator, which won him an Oscar for Best Actor. The following year he played John Nash in A Beautiful Mind, which won him a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He also won a Golden Globe for Best Actor for his role in The Loudest Voice in 2020. Crowe has 67 acting credits under his belt to date and 8 more forthcoming.

Russell Met Danielle Spencer on a Film Set in 1989

Russell Crowe met the future mother of his children, Australian actress Danielle Spencer, while on the set of the film The Crossing in 1989. Danielle was born on May 16, 1969, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Her career primarily focused on Australian TV series until she switched to music. A dancer and talented singer, Danielle has released two studio albums and several singles. She also placed second in season 12 of Dancing with the Stars.

Russell Crowe and Danielle Spencer tied the knot on April 7, 2003, which is also Russell Crowe’s birthday. They welcomed their first child, Charles, soon after, on December 18, 2003. Their second son, Tennyson, was born July 7, 2006. Unfortunately, after nearly a decade of marriage, the couple separated in 2012. Crowe openly said he hoped for reconciliation and even wore his wedding band despite their disagreements. However, in 2015 they officially ended their marriage.

Russell’s Oldest Child: Charles Spencer Crowe

Now age 19, Charles Spencer Crowe is all grown up. He graduated from high school in 2021. Charles and Tennyson made one of their earlier public appearances alongside their parents when Russell was honored at the Walk of Fame. Unfortunately, because Russell is so busy, the boys primarily live with their mother. She opened up to Yahoo about being present for their kids and how it was necessary to provide that for them. Russell used to bring his kids along to movie sets but eventually, he and Danielle decided to give them more structure and put them through school in Sydney.

While he gets to see them around the holidays, most of their appearances are via Danielle’s social media. It’s clear that she loves them very much as she’s constantly posting throwbacks to their younger days and exclaiming about how fast they’ve grown. Indeed, these days Charles is a tall, handsome man just like his father! He has the same dark hair and facial structure!

Tennyson Spencer Crowe Is Almost Grown Up, Too!

Tennyson is 16 going on 17 and, like his older brother, is the spitting image of Russell. Danielle posted a photo of herself next to both of her boys a couple of years ago on Mother’s Day and he was clearly the tallest of the bunch. With his slightly curled dark hair and gorgeous face, he looks kind of like a hybrid of Russell Crowe, Daniel Radcliffe, and Robert Pattinson. While Tennyson is likely still in high school, he’s getting close to graduation day!

What exactly Tennyson and Charles’ passions and interests are these days, we don’t really know. Their parents keep that pretty private. But considering their parents’ talents and their good looks, it seems like the sky is the limit! Here’s to bright futures for Danielle Spencer and Russell Crowe’s children. May they be full of joy, contentment, and success.