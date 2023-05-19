Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Put Relationship Drama Aside for ‘Sports Illustrated’ Event

On again? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted together at the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch party, but the status of their relationship remains a mystery.

Last Thursday, the celebrity couple headed to the Hard Rock Hotel in New York to celebrate Megan’s swimsuit issue cover. The pair looked like complete opposites, with MGK dressed in white from head to toe while Fox sported a glamorous black gown.

The Jennifer’s Body actress paused to chat with Rachel Smith from ET on the red carpet. While Fox was being interviewed, Kelly appeared behind her, tapped her on the shoulder, and playfully asked, “Can I get a picture?”

As the Tickets to My Downfall singer walked away, Smith asked him for his opinion on Megan’s cover photo.

“Hot,” he said simply.

Speaking to Smith, Megan Fox said of her photoshoot, “I think I had sort of manifested it. A little bit earlier, a few weeks earlier, I had been like, ‘You know, I really think I should do the cover of Sports Illustrated. I’ve never done it. I’ve been in Hollywood for a long time.’ And then a few weeks later they called, and they were like, ‘Do you want to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated?'”

When asked if the highly coveted magazine cover was one of Fox’s childhood dreams, the Till Death star said that it wasn’t until later in her career that she started thinking about it.

“I think it was probably too high of an aim when I was little to think of that,” she said. “Because you’re just a little kid from wherever you’re from. I’m from Tennessee. But I think like just realizing like, ‘Wow, I’ve been doing this a long time. What would be really — what’s a bucket list goal?’ Like as someone who’s been in this industry for so long, and being on Sports Illustrated was definitely one of those.”

Megan Fox recently revealed that she has struggled with body dysmorphia throughout her life, which causes her to have a inaccurate view of her own appearance. She shared some of her healing process on the red carpet.

“I’ve sought, throughout my life, a lot of different forms of therapy, and right now I prefer metaphysical approaches and holistic approaches to healing,” she told ET. “So, I have a lot of people I speak with, and I’m always reading books and trying to learn more about myself and trying to open up.”

Are the Lovebirds Really Back Together?

The This Is 40 actress’s relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has been the subject of speculation ever since the pair announced their engagement in 2022. The following year, they appeared to call it quits, with many fans saying that Baker had cheated on his fiancé.

However, after attending couple’s therapy and taking a relaxing vacation in Hawaii together, it appears that the romance isn’t quite dead yet. Us Weekly reports that the two celebs are still in a relationship, but their wedding plans have been postponed.

Megan Fox was not wearing her engagement ring during the SI launch party.