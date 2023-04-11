Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted in Hawaii Amidst Relationship Drama

It looks like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are working through a rocky patch in their relationship on a sandy beach in Hawaii!

In exclusive photos from the Daily Mail, the celebrity couple have been spotted holding hands and taking romantic strolls along the shore during their stay at The Four Seasons Hualalai. Although the first photos to surface from the vacation showed the pair with irritated expressions, their island getaway seems to be looking up. The Jennifer’s Body actress was even seen smiling while getting a piggyback ride from the musician.

Megan Fox and MGK Ditch the Drama During Beach Vacation

Flightrisk/BACKGRID via the Daily Mail

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox in January 2022 in an intense experience which involved the stars drinking each other’s blood, according to People. A year later, the Transformers actress shared an ominous Instagram post about her relationship before deleting all photos of her fiancé from her account. While some fans began circulating rumors that the rapper had cheated, Fox denied these stories.

Shortly after the alleged fallout, MGK and his bride-to-be were reportedly seen seeking outside help for their romantic troubles. Page Six confirmed back in February that the couple was receiving daily counseling over Zoom. Sources had told the magazine that both parties had every intention of fixing the relationship.

Last March, Megan Fox garnered a lot of attention at the Vanity Fair Oscars party by appearing without Kelly or a ring on her finger. She was, however, sporting a jaw-dropping black gown with a plunging neckline. E! reported that the inspiration behind the look came from Greek mythology— specifically, the concept of returning from the underworld.

Matt Winkelmeyer/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair via Getty Images

We’re not sure what the latest vacation photos mean for the couple’s wedding plans, or even their relationship. However, a source told the Daily Mail that the pair was on the road to reconciliation.

“Megan is extremely spiritual and believes that Colson (MGK) is her soulmate,” the source explained. “She was never going to give up on them, but felt as though they needed to spend some quality time together.”

It doesn’t look like Megan Fox is wearing her engagement ring in Hawaii, but that could just be because the actress didn’t want to lose the custom-designed piece in the water.

