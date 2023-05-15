Megan Fox Heats Up the Cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Megan Fox soaks up the sun and shows off her natural beauty as one of 2023’s Sports Illustrated cover models.

Alongside fellow Swimsuit issue models Brooks Nader, Kim Petras, and Martha Stewart, Megan Fox bared her skin in the Dominican Republic for a jaw-droppingly sexy photoshoot. The Jennifer’s Body actress looks stunning in her cover photo, released on Monday.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Fox opened up about the experience, saying that it was “definitely a lot of pressure.” However, she also shared that the process became easier throughout the day, especially as she tapped into her connection with nature.

Megan Fox Leans Into Her “Young Venus Energy”

Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

“I have a lot of young Venus energy, which is that childlike joy about things,” the Till Death star explained. “There’s a Girl Scout summer camp counselor inside of me always.”

She continued, “When I lean into that, when I’m in nature, and I’m in my youthful awe of life, that’s when I feel by far the most myself, and then therefore feel the most sexy.”

Although we can all agree that Megan Fox looks incredible on the cover of Sports Illustrated, the star revealed that she actually has had a lot of insecurities about her appearance throughout her life.

“I have body dysmorphia—I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” she said (via Parade). She also revealed that she never really “loved her body,” but often had an “obsession” with looking a certain way in her childhood. “Why I had an awareness of my body that young, I’m not sure,” said.

During her conversation with SI, the cover model also addressed inner beauty.

“I wish everyone noticed my aura,” she told the magazine. “I have a rainbow aura, and it’s special.”

She added, “What I most want people to know is that I’m a genuine soul, who is hoping to actually belong to something, and not always have to live as a misunderstood outcast.”