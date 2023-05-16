Megan Fox Says Body Dysmorphia Prevented Her From Loving Her Body

While appearing in a video for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023, Megan Fox, 37, opened up about her struggles with body dysmorphia. In the video, Fox says, “I have body dysmorphia — I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever.”

The popular model and actress continued, “When I was little, that was an obsession I had of, like, but I should look this way. And why I had an awareness of my body that young I’m not sure, and it definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even acknowledged. The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think.”

Megan Fox’s Self-Love Journey

In the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 issue, Fox is depicted wearing a bathing suit made of gold coins. Also appearing in the new issue are Martha Stewart, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader.

Fox talked further about her experience appearing as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, saying, “Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure. I have a vision in my head that I’m trying to achieve, so we’ll see if it pans out for me.” Fox then added, “What I most want people to know is that I’m a genuine soul who is hoping to actually belong to something and not always have to live as a misunderstood outcast.”

This is not the first time Fox has opened up about dealing with body dysmorphia. In October 2021, Fox told British GQ Style, “We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.’ They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves.”

Fox has three young sons from her 11-year marriage to fellow actor Brian Austin Green. Fox has been in an on-and-off-again relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly since 2020. In Janurary 2022, it was announced that Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were engaged.

