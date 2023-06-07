Megan Fox Stars Alongside Sylvester Stalone and Jason Statham in ‘Expend4bles’

Lionsgate has just released the first official trailer for the new action sequel, Expenda4bles. The fourth film in the nostalgic action franchise will feature several familiar faces as the original heroes team up with some fresh characters to save the day from dangerous forces.

Videos by Rare

Expenda4bles sees the return of Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone. Newcomers to the franchise include Megan Fox, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, and Andy Garcia.

New Action-Packed Trailer for ‘Expend4bles’

The explosive trailer begins with Statham’s Lee Christmas enjoying married life and some aggressive affection with his wife, played by Fox. Soon, Lee is called back to duty by his mercenary team, The Expendables, and his wife joins him. The rest of the trailer doesn’t reveal much in terms of plot, but it features 50 Cent’s character saying “Remember this face, don’t shoot it by accident.” Other images in the trailer include epic bar fights, a battle with a metal chain, and the gang just enjoying each other’s company.

Expend4bles is directed by Scott Waugh from a script by Max Adams, Tad Daggerhart, and Kurt Wimmer. The sequel has a reported budget of $100 million. The first Expendables film, which was released in 2010, was directed by Stallone. Stallone also co-wrote the first three films, with Expend4bles being the first in the franchise where the action hero doesn’t get a writing credit. Other notable actors who appeared in previous films in the franchise include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Terry Crews, and Bruce Willis.

Expend4bles will be released theatrically on September 22. An official synopsis for the film reads, “A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give ‘new blood’ a whole new meaning.”