Meghan Fox Slams Rumors She ‘Forces’ Her Kids to Wear ‘Girl’s Clothes’

Megan Fox is standing up for her children! This week, Robby Starbuck, a controversial politician, publicly criticized the 37-year-old and her three children, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Starbuck took to Twitter, accusing the actress of coercing her children to wear clothes girl’s clothes.

In his initial tweet, Starbuck posted an image of Megan Fox’s three children and captioned it, “These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park.”

He went on to claim he “saw two of them have a full-on breakdown saying they were forced by their mum to wear girl’s clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them.”

Meghan Fox Claps Back

In a powerful Instagram post on Saturday, Fox responded to Starbuck’s remarks, calling him out as a person seeking attention and labeling him a “clout chaser.” She strongly condemned his actions of exploiting her child’s gender identity for political gain.

”Hey @robbystarbuck, I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre a clout chaser, but let me teach you something. Irregardless [sic] of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense,” she stated.

She went on to mention that she has encountered individuals similar to Starbuck in the past, describing them as insecure, narcissistic, and insignificant. Despite facing such challenges, she asserted her resilience by declaring, “And yet I’m still here.”

Ending the post, Fox issued a warning, stating, “You fucked with the wrong witch.”

