Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Haven’t Heard from the Royal Family Following Scary Car Chase

It appears that the royal family will not be responding to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s harrowing car chase experience.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, accompanied by Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, were ruthlessly pursued by paparazzi in New York on Tuesday night. While the trio remains rattled by the encounter, ET reveals that there will be no word from Buckingham Palace.

A source explained to the outlet that, “since Harry and Meghan have stepped back from royal duties, the palace generally does not comment on their activities.”

Harry and Meghan “Shaken” By Paparazzi Incident

Upon leaving the Ziegfield Theater, where Meghan Markle was honored with a Woman of Vision Award at the Ms. Foundation gala, the royal couple and Meghan’s mom were chased by paparazzi. An insider told ET that the “pursuit started immediately when they left through a side door.”

“They were fearful,” said the source. “Certainly, the memories and echoes of what happened to Harry’s mother was front of mind.”

Princess Diana, Prince Harry’s mother, passed away in a car crash in 1997. This incident also involved paparazzi.

“There were multiple individuals in cars, on bikes and scooters,” the source continued. “They had already gotten their shots so there was no need for a chase. Their private security has never seen anything like this in their entire career.”

Thankfully, the insider concluded, the royal couple is “understandably shaken but thankful everyone is OK.”

A representative for Harry and Meghan told People, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

The spokesperson added, “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”