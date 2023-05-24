Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘Shocked’ By Hurtful and Rude Reactions to Car Chase 

The couple is taken back by the reactions to the terrifying paparazzi car chase they experienced just days ago.

Harrowing Events

“They insist their account of the car chase was absolutely not exaggerated, and for people to say otherwise is so hurtful and out of line,” a source close to them stated.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been met with criticism over their claims about a car chase, but they are not deterred from discussing it.

“As far as staying out of sight and being scared to show their faces, that’s not going to happen,” the source added. “[This has] just strengthened their resolve to keep standing up for themselves and speaking out when they feel wronged.”

The representative of the couple denied any suggestion that the crash was exaggerated to gain attention.

“Respectfully, considering the duke’s family history, one would have to think nothing of the couple or anybody associated with them to believe this was any sort of PR stunt,” their publicist explained. “Quite frankly, I think that’s abhorrent.”

The Chase

Harry and Meghan said they had a very close call with a two-hour paparazzi chase in New York City recently. They were on their way back from the Women of Vision Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, where Meghan was given an award by Gloria Steinem for her work in advocacy. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was also honored.

“It started off with 12 paparazzi, then ended up with four chasing [Meghan, Harry and Doria],” a source told Page Six. “Their security tried their best to lose [photographers].”

Many people compared the incident to the car chase by paparazzi that resulted in the death of Princess Diana in an accident in a tunnel in Paris.

Harry, who was 12 years old when his mother passed away, has been open about his emotions towards the paparazzi. He has expressed that he still mourns his mother “every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash.”