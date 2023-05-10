Meghan Markle Hires Former Bodyguard of Kim Kardashian Amid Coronation

Meghan Markle’s new bodyguard has quite the resume. Before signing on to work for the Sussexes, the unnamed security expert was employed by reality star Kim Kardashian.

Steve Stanulis, another former member of Kardashian’s security team, opened up to The US Sun about the world of celebrity protection.

“These are guys who come from a small pool of elite bodyguards, from either police or military backgrounds,” he explained. “Usually if a guy is good enough to work for high-profile stars, it’s not unusual for them to be sought-after. Not only for protection but also for clout. It looks good.”

Meghan’s new bodyguard was spotted with her on Sunday, as the Duchess stepped out for a hike with friends.

Harry and Meghan Reportedly Take Security Everywhere

Earlier this year, Express reported that the Sussexes required more from their security teams than other famous residents in their Montecito, California neighborhood.

Journalist Richard Mineards, who also lives in the area, commented on the royal couple’s cautious behavior on an episode of A Right Royal Podcast by Hello!

“What is very odd, I might say, is that there are very important people, very rich people, but no one has security guards with them, except only — from what I’ve seen — Harry and Meghan.”

Mineards said of Prince Harry, “Every time he goes anywhere in his Range Rover, he’s normally followed by three or four security men.” He added, “I don’t know how necessary that is.”

The journalist also mentioned the level of care that has gone into protecting their home. “Their estate is surrounded by walls, which are about eight-feet high, so it’s very secure,” he said. “But obviously, the security men, they (Harry and Meghan) feel they need them.”

A California florist commented on the Sussexes’ home after delivering an arrangement.

“There were guys there who looked like they had just come from the military,” she described. “They had buzz cuts. They could have been armed. So I said I am delivering flowers. And the gate opens. You cannot even see the house, it is so far back.”