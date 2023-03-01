Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Told to Vacate UK Home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to vacate their home at Frogmore Cottage, according to a statement from their Archewell Foundation spokesperson.

The request comes as reports suggest that Prince Andrew, who currently resides at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, may be moving to the Windsor residence. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to California back n 2020 after stepping back from their roles as working members of the royal family. They had previously moved from Nottingham Cottage in London to Frogmore Cottage prior to the birth of their son, Archie Harrison, in 2019.

“Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses, and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate,” a statement read. They tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2018, and it’s where their engagement photos were taken.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Told Ordered to Vacate UK Home

Extensive renovations were required for Frogmore Cottage with Prince Harry reportedly covering the estimated $3 million costs of the renovation as part of their plan to achieve financial independence after stepping back from their royal roles. Initially, the expenses were paid by the Sovereign Grant, a U.K. fund for the royal family financed by taxpayers.

Following the couple’s move to California, Frogmore Cottage became the home of his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank before the arrival of their son in February 2021. Despite this, the source confirmed that the property still belongs to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were pleased to offer it to Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank.

During their return to the U.K. in June for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee festivities, Prince Harry and Meghan stayed at Frogmore Cottage and celebrated their daughter Lilibet Diana’s first birthday with a party in their backyard.

The relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family has heavily persisted following the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir in January. During an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry opened up about his attendance at his father’s coronation on May 6, stating that “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

A source for the royal household stated: “It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don’t sort it out, it will always be part of the King’s reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue.”