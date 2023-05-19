Megyn Kelly Claims SI Swimsuit Cover with Trans Pop Star Will Turn Off Teenage Boys

Megyn Kelly strongly criticized Sports Illustrated’s decision to feature transgender pop star Kim Petras on the cover of their annual Swimsuit edition.

Kelly argued that including Petras could be off-putting to young boys. The edition, set to be released on Monday, also features actress Megan Fox, TV host Brooks Nader, and 81-year-old Martha Stewart.

Kim Petras Graces The SI Swimsuit Cover

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsRlbWgvGb2/

“My understanding of the cover of the Sports Illustrated magazine is it has one main purpose and that’s for 15-year-old boys to spend some alone time with it in the bathroom,” Kelly said on her SiriusXM podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Kelly, who is a mother to a 9-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old girl, stated, “I believe this approach is not the appropriate way to achieve that goal.” She went on to further criticize Sports Illustrated for granting significant exposure to 30-year-old Petras, who underwent a gender transition at the age of 16.

“A man coming in and taking over a spot that previously would have been given to a woman once again….It’s a fraud. It’s a bait-and-switch.”

“The Megyn Kelly Show.”

The annual Swimsuit issue of the magazine, which was initially introduced in 1964 to compensate for the lack of winter sports coverage, has played a significant role in launching the careers of renowned supermodels like Cheryl Tiegs, Christie Brinkley, Kathy Ireland, and Tyra Banks. Over the years, it has featured athletes and various celebrities posing in revealing swimwear, often set in exotic locations.

Petras became the second transgender woman to grace the cover of the Swimsuit issue, following Leyna Bloom, an actress and model who appeared on the cover in 2021.

Read More: Megyn Kelly Critiques Dylan Mulvaney Over Nike Sports Bra Ads