Megyn Kelly Mocks Savannah Guthrie For Missing ‘Today’ Show Due to COVID-19

Following Savannah Guthrie’s departure from her co-hosting duties on NBC’s Today show on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 during the morning broadcast, Megyn Kelly didn’t express much sympathy for her former colleague.

“This is reportedly Savannah’s third bout of COVID and I guarantee you she’s had all the vaccines and the boosters because you won’t be able to go into 30 Rock without them,” Kelly said on her SiriusXM podcast Tuesday.

“There’s zero chance NBC is not requiring all boosters,” she added. “And this is [Guthrie’s] third bout of COVID. All of it is such a perfect indication of how the left — and especially the left in New York — continues to live.”

Megyn Kelly Mocks Savannah Guthrie

Kelly also seemed bewildered at the fact that there are still people who are still getting COVID-19. “I mean, at this point, seriously? … is anyone still even testing for COVID?” she went on.

“It’s amazing to me. These guys are leftists and it’s amazing to me to see how the leftists still live under the grip of COVID …”

She went on to add: “I don’t test for COVID anymore. Who’s testing for COVID still?”

Kelly predicted that Today weatherman Al Roker will go on air while wearing a protective mask over his face. “I got dollars to donuts that [Al] Roker’s there with an N95 tomorrow all day on set,” she stated.

Guthrie’s departure from Today came with widespread concern among viewers after co-host Hoda Kotb has been absent from the show for days. On Wednesday, co-host Craig Melvin revealed that she was okay, saying that she was absent due to her tending to a “family health manner.”