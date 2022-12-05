Mel B Says James Corden is the ‘Biggest D**khead’ in the Showbiz

Is James Corden trying his best to leave late-night TV on the sourest note possible? The host is drawing new waves of negative publicity with each passing week.

The latest celeb to lash out at Corden is a fellow British TV host, Mel B, who called him “the biggest d**khead” in Hollywood last week, per Page Six.

Mel B’s Epic Slam of James Corden

The Spice Girl reportedly trashed James Corden on The Big Narstie Show, a British talk show that apparently lives up to its name.

Asked to name the worst celebrities she’s met, Mel B reportedly said, “So there’s a few.” She named Corden, then fleshed out her list with fellow Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, Jessie J — and, maybe in an effort to inject some humility into the discussion, herself.

While Mel B seemed to be at least half-kidding with the other celebs she named, Page Six said she didn’t appear to seek laughs with her Corden criticism.

“I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with — whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting,” she reportedly explained.

“We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice, and he hasn’t been very nice.”

James Corden Piling Up Bad Headlines

Mel B’s knock against James Corden is the latest unsavory accusation against him.

About a month ago, Corden made his own slam against a fellow celeb he doesn’t like. The departing talk-show host pilloried Pierce Brosnan for apparently shoving him at a U2 concert.

Around the same time, Corden’s upscale New York City restaurant Balthazar banned — and then unbanned — him for apparently acting abusive toward its staff.

Capping off the drama, it seems Ricky Gervais might be feuding with James Corden as well.

Corden started hosting The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS in 2015 and will bring it to an end in the middle of next year.