Melanie Lynskey Reflects on Losing Touch with Friend Kate Winslet

While a guest on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey opened up about the hardship of losing her friendship with A-list actress Kate Winslet. Lynskey starred opposite Winslet in Peter Jackson’s shocking crime biopic, Heavenly Creatures, which was the film debut of both actresses.

When Winslet was brought up on the podcast, Lynskey said that Winslet “set the bar” for her when it comes to acting. Lynskey stated that the two shared a close friendship but eventually “lost touch,” which she said “was more heartbreaking than some breakups that I’ve had.”

The End of Melanie Lynskey and Kate Winslet’s Friendship

Lynskey soon elaborates further on the end of her friendship with the Titanic star, saying, “It was so painful. And it wasn’t like anything happened — it’s just she became a gigantic, international movie star and she didn’t have a lot of time. And then, suddenly, she’d be in Los Angeles and not have time when I was living here. It just sort of gradually happened, and it happens in relationships; people kind of drift apart. But that was so painful for me.”

Despite the two actresses not continuing a friendship simply because one was apparently too busy, Winslet and Lynskey were seen being friendly at the 2009 premiere of the film Away We Go, but the pair don’t seem to have communicated much since. Although, Lynskey still sees Winslet as an inspiration.

Later in the podcast, Lynskey opened up about how she felt admiration for how Winslet handled haters, saying, “I know she’s a very, very confident person, but everyone’s sensitive and she’s very sensitive. And the way she was dissected and talked about … I remember at the time being just so furious on her behalf. Especially because Kate Winslet is now in the world. Kate Winslet is doing movies. And you’re getting to witness that talent. This is an actor who comes along once in a generation. Like, just focus on that! Also, she was tiny and she still is tiny. It infuriated me so much, and I just was always amazed by how gracefully she handled all of that. It was always really impressive.”

