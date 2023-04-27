Melissa McCarthy Would be Ready to Film a Sequel to ‘Bridesmaids’ Immediately

In a recent interview with People, The Little Mermaid star Melissa McCarthy opened up about how she would feel about a sequel to the 2011 smash-hit comedy, Bridesmaids. For fans of the film, these comments may be the highlight of the week.

In the interview, McCarthy said “I would do a Bridesmaids sequel this afternoon, right now. That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time.”

The Possibility of ‘Bridesmaids 2’

As the interview continued, McCarthy opened up even more about how she would jump at the chance to return for a Bridesmaids sequel. She added that even if the entire original cast were “all in our nineties and [writers] Kristen [Wiig] and Annie [Mumolo] are like, ‘Should we team back up?’ I’d be like, ‘Yes. Yeah, we should,'”

Later on in the interview, McCarthy was asked about her memories of filming Bridesmaids, and she had quite a bit to share. McCarthy said “Oh my God. Just being around that many funny people where truly it was like people dropping to the ground because we couldn’t get air in. From a distance, it must have looked like we all had food poisoning because there was just times where we’d be like… You can’t be around that group of humans and not just be beside yourself.”

McCarthy admitted that the movie’s most infamous scene was also the scene that challenged her the most, but it ultimately ended up being one of her favorites to film. McCarthy added, “It just ended up being so funny. Also, just Kristen shoving 72 Jordan almonds in her mouth. There was a take where she must have had 40 in there. And we were like, ‘Kristen’s going to choke.’ It was also terribly unprofessional acting because anyone who wasn’t on-camera was usually bent over and just shaking. None of us were behaving. Yeah, that and the dogs, I did enjoy all the dogs.”

Melissa McCarthy will play Ursula The Sea Witch in Disney’s upcoming reboot of The Little Mermaid, which also stars Halle Bailey, Jacob Tremblay, and Daveed Diggs. The Little Mermaid will hit theaters on May 26.