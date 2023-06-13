Meryl Streep Reportedly Felt ‘Miserable’ Playing ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Character

During a new episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors interview series, Emily Blunt spoke to Succession star Brian Cox and opened up about the unsettling experience of playing opposite Meryl Streep in the iconic 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada. As it turns out, Streep herself had a hard time playing the role, saying she felt “miserable.”

In the interview with Cox, Blunt spoke highly of Streep, but noted that filming The Devil Wears Prada wasn’t exactly a pleasant experience for her co-star. Blunt said, “She’s amazing and was slightly terrifying on that film. But it made her so miserable, playing Miranda.”

Meryl Streep Did Not Enjoy Working on ‘Devil Wears Prada’

In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, which honored the beloved film’s 15th anniversary, Streep expressed her uncomfortable experience of shooting The Devil Wears Prada. She said she attempted method acting while taking on the role of the Anna Wintour-inspired Miranda Priestly, and when asked about the experience, Streep said “It was horrible!”

Streep told Entertainment Weekly that the rest of the film’s cast would be “rocking and laughing” in between takes, while she would be alone in her trailer, feeling “miserable.” Streep added, “I was so depressed! I said, ‘Well, it’s the price you pay for being boss!’ That’s the last time I ever attempted a Method thing!”

Later in the Actors on Actors episode, Cox told Blunt how much he admires Streep. Cox said, “And to work with one of the greatest screen actresses of all time, I so envy you. I met her once and I said, ‘I never liked you,’ And she went, ‘What?’ I said, ‘I never liked you because I was jealous.’ How can anybody be that good?” Cox went on to say that he “loved” The Devil Wears Prada and that one of his life goals is to work with Streep before he “snuffs it.”

Meryl Streep holds the record for the most Oscar nominations of all time, sporting 21 nominations and 3 wins. Streep most recently appeared in the Apple TV+ series Extrapolations, and will make an appearance in the latest season of Only Murders in the Building.