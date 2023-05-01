Mia Goth and Halsey Shine in First-Look ‘MaXXXine’ Image

A24 has just released the first image for Ti West’s MaXXXine, the third film in the X trilogy. The image features the trilogy’s star, Mia Goth, at the forefront. MaXXXine will be a direct sequel to X and will follow the title character in 1985 as she strives to be the most successful adult film actress in the biz.

In the image, Goth is shown walking the streets of Hollywood looking as glamorous as ever. Accompanying her is a character played by Halsey, donning her signature short hair and a fur coat.

Mia Goth Completes a Horror Trilogy with ‘MaXXXine’

In X, Maxine was the only survivor of a 1979 massacre committed by the elderly Pearl, who is also played by Goth. In Maxxxine, the titular character will have an edge that will most likely prove to be deadly. In addition to Goth and Halsey, Maxxxine stars Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

Pearl, which was shot back-to-back with X and came out just a few months after its predecessor was released in 2022, follows Pearl in the year 1918, when she also dreams of being “a star,” just like Maxine. X and Pearl were both sleeper hits for A24, with X grossing $15 million against a $1 million budget and Pearl pulling in over $10 million against the same budget.

Goth, who is hitting a career-high right now in mainly horror films, spoke to Indiewire last year about playing two characters in the X trilogy, saying, “I saw them as the same woman in many ways. They were just at different stages of their life. It was very important to me that she didn’t come across [as a villain]. I had a lot of sympathy toward Pearl [and Howard, played by Stephen Ure], and it was important that even in this world that they’re in — in a slasher film — they wouldn’t be presented as horror tropes or they’re seen as the monsters. That wouldn’t have been interesting for me to have played at all.”

MaXXXine is written and directed by Ti West, and Goth serves as a producer in addition to starring. The film doesn’t currently have a release date but is rumored to be released theatrically anytime between October 2023 and early 2024.