Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Throw An Engagement Party

Spouses-to-be Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are just celebrated their upcoming nuptials with an engagement party!

People tells us that, on Thursday, high-profile stylist Pete Burkill posted a series of photos from the engagement bash to Instagram. The gorgeous pics showed the Stranger Things star and her fiancé loving it up at the outdoor event, which featured a white balloon arch and a neon sign that read, “Mr. & Mrs. Bongiovi.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Engagement

“Congrats to this beautiful couple!” Burkhill wrote in his caption. He included some behind-the-scenes styling info on the celebrity duo’s hairdos for the evening, tagging Michelle Kelly as hair stylist and Buster Knight as makeup artist.

Brown looked incredible in her two-piece bride-to-be ensemble, which paired a white lace crop-top with an adorable matching skirt. Bongiovi also looked dapper in a green suit and white shirt.

The Enola Holmes star, 19, announced her engagement in April with a sweet Instagram post featuring a black-and-white photo of the couple on the beach.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she wrote in the caption, referencing a Taylor Swift song.

Jake Bongiovi is the son of none other than rockstar Jon Bon Jovi. The proud dad came out in support of his son when online critics questioned the young actor’s decision to get married at 20. Speaking with host Andy Cohen on Radio Andy, the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer said age isn’t that important when it comes to love.

“I don’t know if age matters, you know, if you find the right partner and you grow together,” he said. “I think that would be my advice, really, is growing together is wise. Growing together. And so, I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like them all.”

