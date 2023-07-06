New Mission: Impossible Has Near Perfect Review Rating

With many movies flopping this year, we needed a hero to pull us out of the dirt. Tom Cruise and his latest Mission Impossible film seems to be well on their way to doing just that.

Videos by Rare

Earlier this summer many movie enthusiasts were excited for the arrival of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. However, it appears that even after a holiday weekend, the movie didn’t do too hot and was torn apart by critics before being released. Disney sabotaged another amazing film series.

But do not fear, Tom Cruise has stepped in, is doing the impossible, and is about to save this summer from a complete movie disaster. While there has not been a Mission Impossible since 2018, Tom Cruise has not been silent. His second Top Gun Maverick movie was a huge hit, great movie, highly recommended.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Has Blown Away The Critics

The past success of the previous Mission Impossible films and Tom Cruise’s impeccable skills seen most recently in Maverick, have fans chomping at the bit to see Dead Reckoning Part 1. We are all on the edge of our seats but what did the critics have to say?

With 113 reviews by critics according to Outkick, the movie has received a whopping 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. To put this in some sort of perspective Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny received 68%.

These numbers are not the ‘end all be all’ but it is safe to say the hype around Tom Cruise and Mission Impossible is only growing. The movie is set to play in movie theaters starting July 12th. Go see for yourself if Tom Cruise still has it in him. Go see if the second to last Mission Impossible lives up to its name. Can Tom Cruise do it again?