Music Icon Tina Turner Dies at 83, Leaving Behind Legendary Career

Tina Turner, affectionally known forever as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, has died after a long illness, her representatives said. She was 83.

Turner was viewed as a hard-working woman whose career began in the 1950s. Along the way, she overcame an abusive relationship with guitarist and ex-husband Ike Turner and re-invented herself to become one of the most impactful artists of the 1980s.

Her style was mostly rock but included elements of pop, funk and some blues. That versatility enabled her to be a favorite for both baby boomers and the MTV generation.

“Tina’s story is not one of victimhood but one of incredible triumph,” singer Janet Jackson wrote about Turner for Rolling Stone.

“She’s transformed herself into an international sensation — an elegant powerhouse.”

Turner placed No. 63 in Rolling Stone’s top 100 artists of all time.

Born Anna Mae Bullock in Brownsville, Tennessee, on Nov. 26, 1939, Turner’s amazing career began almost by chance.

It happened when she and her sister saw Ike Turner perform at a nightclub, and she asked if she could join him and sing. He told them he would call her and let her know — but never did.

Eventually, Tina took the stage on her own, and Ike just happened to be in a club that night. Soon after hearing Tina, Ike asked her to front his band. That was the late 1950s. The pair remained together all the way until 1976, when Turner left him and left her husband on a tour stop in Dallas, after he pummeled her during a car ride, according to her memoir. The Turners’ divorce was finalized in 1978.

Per Bloomberg:

“After leaving her husband, Turner spent years struggling to regain the limelight, releasing solo albums and singles that flopped and gigging at corporate conferences.

“In 1980, she met new manager Roger Davies, an Australian music executive who went on to manage her for three decades. That led to a solo no.1 – ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ – and then in 1984 her album ‘Private Dancer’ landed her at the top of the charts.“

Turner spent much of her later years overseas and was living in Küsnacht, Switzerland at the time of her death.