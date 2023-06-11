Naomi Watts Confirms Marriage to Billy Crudup: ‘Hitched’

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have tied the knot!

The renowned King Kong actress officially announced her marriage to the actor through an Instagram post on Saturday. The news came just a day after the couple ignited speculation of their nuptials when they were captured in wedding attire in photos obtained by Page Six.

In her Instagram post, Watts shared a picture featuring herself and Crudup in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse, both beaming with joy. Watts held a bouquet of beautiful white flowers, while she donned an exquisite white wedding gown. On the other hand, Crudup opted for a stylish navy suit, sans tie, exuding a sleek and sophisticated look.

“Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️,” the 54-year-old captioned the photo.

Officially Hitched!



Following the circulation of photographs showing Watts wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown, clutching a bouquet of flowers, and donning a gold wedding band, the actress took to social media to confirm the news.

In the pictures, Crudup was also seen wearing a ring on his finger, coinciding with the navy suit he wore in his now-wife’s recent Instagram snapshot.

Notably, back in April, Watts had been spotted in New York City wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This sparked engagement speculations, especially when she appeared on the Today show with the ring still adorning the same finger.

Watts and Crudup’ were first linked back in 2017, while collaborating on the Netflix series Gypsy. However, it wasn’t until nearly five years later that they chose to publicly acknowledge their relationship. The couple made their official red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022.

One Happy Couple

Throughout the past year, Watts has openly expressed her affection for Crudup, on her Instagram account. In July 2022, she dedicated a heartfelt post to him on his birthday, captioning it “Happy Birthday my love” with a kiss emoji, and accompanied it with a selfie of both.

Crudup is a father to his 19-year-old son, William Atticus Parker, whom he co-parents with his former partner, Mary Louise Parker. Meanwhile, Watts has two children, Kai, 14 and Sasha, 15, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Liev Schreiber.