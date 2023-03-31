Neil Diamond Reveals He Has Finally Accepted His Parkinson’s Diagnosis 

Neil Diamond sat down with CBS Sunday Morning for an interview. He discussed coming to terms with his Parkinson’s diagnosis that he received in 2018.

Beautiful Moments

“But somehow, a calm has moved in, and the hurricane of my life, and things have gotten very quiet, as quiet as this recording studio,” he shared with reporter Anthony Mason. “And, I like it. I find that I like myself better. I’m easier on people. I’m easier on myself. And the beat goes on, and it will go on long after I’m gone.”

The singer has been retired from touring for five years, but he still takes time to connect with his fans.

“I’m still doing it. And I don’t like it. But the … this is me; this is what I have to accept,” he said during the interview. “And I’m willing to do it. And, OK, so this is the hand that God’s given me, and I have to make the best of it, and so I am. I am.”

Heartfelt Memories

During a performance of A Beautiful Noise, a musical about the singer’s life, fans and audience members were treated to an impromptu rendition of Neil Diamond’s iconic song, Sweet Caroline.

He performed in his hometown for the first time since 2017, making it a rare opportunity to see the renowned musician.

Mason asked Neil about the most difficult part of watching a younger version of himself on a stage.

“It was all pretty hard,” Diamond admitted. “I was a little embarrassed. I was flattered and I was scared.”

“What were you scared of?” Mason asked.

“Being found out is the scariest thing you can hope, because we all have a façade. And the truth be known to all of ’em. I’m not some big star. I’m just me,” Diamond said.