New Upcoming Netflix Docuseries on Victoria and David Beckham Set to ‘Surprise The Hell Out of People’

Move over, Harry and Meghan — there’s a new royal couple heading to Netflix. David and Victoria Beckham are about to get their own docuseries on the streaming platform!

Insider tells us that Fisher Stevens, better known for his acting role in Succession, is directing the show. He believes that he has a unique perspective on the celebrity couple.

David and Victoria’s Docuseries Won’t Be What You Expect

Victoria and David Beckham in 2019. Ricky Vigil M/GC Images via Getty Images.

“I’ll just tell you they are a lot different in this movie than anyone has ever seen them,” Stevens said. “I don’t think anyone understands their life really and what they have gone through and the journey they have taken.”

He added, “I’ve spent a year and a half making this, so I love it, but I think it’s going to surprise the hell out of people.”

Former soccer player David Beckham met his bride-to-be in 1997. Back then, Victoria was better known as Posh Spice, a member of the British pop group Spice Girls. By 1998, the pair were engaged and expecting their first child.

David and Victoria Beckham in 2003. Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

Although they have been the subject of many a scandalous rumor, most notably David’s alleged affair in Madrid, the Beckhams have been married for over 20 years. They share four children together: Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11.

Back in 2018, the former “Wannabe” singer opened up to British Vogue about her relationship being scrutinized by the public.

“People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years,” she told the outlet (via Us Weekly). “We both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals.”

Last Valentine’s Day, the famous lovebirds shared some memories via Instagram that were just too cute! Beneath a carousel of romantic photos from 1999, Victoria wrote to her husband in the caption, “26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much.” David included a similar post on his own social media.