Nick Cannon Compares Marriage to Mariah Carey with Living Together of ‘Trump and Putin’

Rapper and actor Nick Cannon, 42, has made some very interesting comments regarding his marriage to Mariah Carey, 54, comparing himself and his ex-wife to Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Cannon and Carey were married between 2008 and 2016, and share 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cannon spoke about his marriage and eventual divorce from Carey. Cannon said, “Imagine if, like, Trump and Putin had to live in the same house.” Despite this comment, Cannon claims he and the “Hero” singer are on good terms.

Nick Cannon Dishes On His Divorce From Mariah Carey

During the interview, Cannon added, “It wasn’t even about her and I — we’ve always been good. It was more about us understanding that instead of making it about our relationship and what I want or what you want, we should just do what’s best for the children.”

In her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Carey also disclosed her feelings on her relationship with Cannon. She wrote, “He was a good guy. He was faith-based. He was ambitious. He had been in the entertainment industry for a long time, so he understood the madness. He paid attention to me…Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did). It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work.”

While a guest on the podcast, It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper, Cannon opened up about whether he would ever get married again. He said, “I did my best in this space, and now I feel like there’s a new journey in my life. I’m not going to backtrack and put myself in that situation again because it doesn’t get better than that.” Cannon also admitted that he still considers Carey his “best friend.”