Shaun White Hints at Possible Proposal to Girlfriend Nina Dobrev: ‘We’ll See What Happens’

Shaun White is speaking out about his relationship with Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev. The accomplished Olympian opened up during his attendance at the Oasis Celsius Vibe House event on Friday, discussing the possibility of an engagement with the actress, whom he has been dating for approximately three years.

“We’re just enjoying our time together right now. No pressure,” he stated. “But I told her, I was like, ‘Look, after the Olympics, I finally got my freedom to do whatever. And let’s just have fun and be together and support each other.'”

Videos by Rare

“But you never know. We’ll see what happens,” he revealed.

Soon to Be Married Couple?

The couple, who made their relationship public in April 2020, has grown closer over the years, to the extent that their families now spend holidays together.

In December, both Dobrev and White shared Instagram posts showcasing a boat trip they took in Mexico, alongside Dobrev’s parents, Michaela and Kamen Dobrev, as well as White’s parents, Roger and Cathy White. They were also joined by their siblings Kari White Bodman and Jesse White, along with their respective spouses and children.

“Mexico 🇲🇽❤️🐋,” the retired snowboarder captioned his post. The actress went on to share he own photos, captionioning the post with three emojis, ☀️🎅🏼✌🏼.

In January, White shared his love for Dobrev on her 34th birthday by posting a heartfelt tribute posting a photo of her wearing a short pink wig and cat ears, along with the caption, “What planet are you from and will you take me with you?!”

He continued “Thanks for making life incredible! Happy birthday, my love.”